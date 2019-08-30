AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|LeMahieu NYY
|122
|502
|168
|94
|.335
|Brantley Hou
|126
|496
|165
|82
|.333
|Devers Bos
|131
|539
|174
|111
|.323
|Alberto Bal
|115
|423
|137
|49
|.324
|Martinez Bos
|123
|493
|155
|87
|.314
|Bogaerts Bos
|130
|517
|160
|101
|.309
|Gurriel Hou
|126
|499
|153
|78
|.307
|Cruz Min
|97
|365
|111
|64
|.304
|Altuve Hou
|100
|405
|123
|77
|.304
|Merrifield KC
|136
|571
|172
|90
|.301
Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 43; Soler, Kansas City, 38; Kepler, Minnesota, 35; Cruz, Minnesota, 33; G.Torres, New York, 33; Bregman, Houston, 32; Martinez, Boston, 32; 5 tied at 30.
Runs Batted In
Devers, Boston, 104; J.Abreu, Chicago, 102; Trout, Los Angeles, 100; Bogaerts, Boston, 100; Soler, Kansas City, 97; Gurriel, Houston, 95; Bregman, Houston, 92; Rosario, Minnesota, 91; LeMahieu, New York, 89; Cruz, Minnesota, 88.
Pitching
Germán, New York, 17-3; Verlander, Houston, 16-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 16-5; G.Cole, Houston, 15-5; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 14-6; Giolito, Chicago, 14-7; Lynn, Texas, 14-9; Gonzales, Seattle, 14-11; Fiers, Oakland, 13-3; Miley, Houston, 13-4.
