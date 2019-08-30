Listen Live Sports

August 30, 2019
 
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
LeMahieu NYY 122 502 168 94 .335
Brantley Hou 126 496 165 82 .333
Devers Bos 131 539 174 111 .323
Alberto Bal 115 423 137 49 .324
Martinez Bos 123 493 155 87 .314
Bogaerts Bos 130 517 160 101 .309
Gurriel Hou 126 499 153 78 .307
Cruz Min 97 365 111 64 .304
Altuve Hou 100 405 123 77 .304
Merrifield KC 136 571 172 90 .301

Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 43; Soler, Kansas City, 38; Kepler, Minnesota, 35; Cruz, Minnesota, 33; G.Torres, New York, 33; Bregman, Houston, 32; Martinez, Boston, 32; 5 tied at 30.

Runs Batted In

Devers, Boston, 104; J.Abreu, Chicago, 102; Trout, Los Angeles, 100; Bogaerts, Boston, 100; Soler, Kansas City, 97; Gurriel, Houston, 95; Bregman, Houston, 92; Rosario, Minnesota, 91; LeMahieu, New York, 89; Cruz, Minnesota, 88.

Pitching

Germán, New York, 17-3; Verlander, Houston, 16-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 16-5; G.Cole, Houston, 15-5; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 14-6; Giolito, Chicago, 14-7; Lynn, Texas, 14-9; Gonzales, Seattle, 14-11; Fiers, Oakland, 13-3; Miley, Houston, 13-4.

