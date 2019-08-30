AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. LeMahieu NYY 122 502 168 94 .335 Brantley Hou 126 496 165 82 .333 Devers Bos 131 539 174 111 .323 Alberto Bal 115 423 137 49 .324 Martinez Bos 123 493 155 87 .314 Bogaerts Bos 130 517 160 101 .309 Gurriel Hou 126 499 153 78 .307 Cruz Min 97 365 111 64 .304 Altuve Hou 100 405 123 77 .304 Merrifield KC 136 571 172 90 .301

Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 43; Soler, Kansas City, 38; Kepler, Minnesota, 35; Cruz, Minnesota, 33; G.Torres, New York, 33; Bregman, Houston, 32; Martinez, Boston, 32; 5 tied at 30.

Runs Batted In

Devers, Boston, 104; J.Abreu, Chicago, 102; Trout, Los Angeles, 100; Bogaerts, Boston, 100; Soler, Kansas City, 97; Gurriel, Houston, 95; Bregman, Houston, 92; Rosario, Minnesota, 91; LeMahieu, New York, 89; Cruz, Minnesota, 88.

Pitching

Germán, New York, 17-3; Verlander, Houston, 16-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 16-5; G.Cole, Houston, 15-5; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 14-6; Giolito, Chicago, 14-7; Lynn, Texas, 14-9; Gonzales, Seattle, 14-11; Fiers, Oakland, 13-3; Miley, Houston, 13-4.

