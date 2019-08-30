NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Rendon Was
|119
|454
|151
|97
|.333
|Yelich Mil
|120
|456
|151
|93
|.331
|B.Reynolds Pit
|112
|398
|131
|71
|.329
|McNeil NYM
|111
|420
|137
|68
|.326
|K.Marte Ari
|127
|509
|164
|88
|.322
|Blackmon Col
|116
|495
|157
|98
|.317
|Arenado Col
|133
|509
|158
|90
|.310
|Newman Pit
|106
|397
|123
|44
|.310
|Bellinger LAD
|132
|475
|146
|104
|.307
|Story Col
|122
|497
|149
|97
|.300
Home Runs
Bellinger, Los Angeles, 42; P.Alonso, New York, 42; Yelich, Milwaukee, 41; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 38; Freeman, Atlanta, 36; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 36; Bell, Pittsburgh, 34; Arenado, Colorado, 34; Muncy, Los Angeles, 33; 2 tied at 32.
Runs Batted In
Freeman, Atlanta, 109; Bell, Pittsburgh, 108; E.Escobar, Arizona, 108; Rendon, Washington, 107; Arenado, Colorado, 103; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 101; P.Alonso, New York, 101; Harper, Philadelphia, 95; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 91; Soto, Washington, 90.
Pitching
Fried, Atlanta, 15-4; Strasburg, Washington, 15-5; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 13-3; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 13-5; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 13-6; Nola, Philadelphia, 12-4; Márquez, Colorado, 12-5; Ryu, Los Angeles, 12-5; Quintana, Chicago, 12-8; 2 tied at 11-3.
