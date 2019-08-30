Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Top Ten

August 30, 2019 5:38 pm
 
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Rendon Was 119 454 151 97 .333
Yelich Mil 120 456 151 93 .331
B.Reynolds Pit 112 398 131 71 .329
McNeil NYM 111 420 137 68 .326
K.Marte Ari 127 509 164 88 .322
Blackmon Col 116 495 157 98 .317
Arenado Col 133 509 158 90 .310
Newman Pit 106 397 123 44 .310
Bellinger LAD 132 475 146 104 .307
Story Col 122 497 149 97 .300

Home Runs

Bellinger, Los Angeles, 42; P.Alonso, New York, 42; Yelich, Milwaukee, 41; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 38; Freeman, Atlanta, 36; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 36; Bell, Pittsburgh, 34; Arenado, Colorado, 34; Muncy, Los Angeles, 33; 2 tied at 32.

Runs Batted In

Freeman, Atlanta, 109; Bell, Pittsburgh, 108; E.Escobar, Arizona, 108; Rendon, Washington, 107; Arenado, Colorado, 103; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 101; P.Alonso, New York, 101; Harper, Philadelphia, 95; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 91; Soto, Washington, 90.

Pitching

Fried, Atlanta, 15-4; Strasburg, Washington, 15-5; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 13-3; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 13-5; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 13-6; Nola, Philadelphia, 12-4; Márquez, Colorado, 12-5; Ryu, Los Angeles, 12-5; Quintana, Chicago, 12-8; 2 tied at 11-3.

