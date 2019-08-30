NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Rendon Was 119 454 151 97 .333 Yelich Mil 120 456 151 93 .331 B.Reynolds Pit 112 398 131 71 .329 McNeil NYM 111 420 137 68 .326 K.Marte Ari 127 509 164 88 .322 Blackmon Col 116 495 157 98 .317 Arenado Col 133 509 158 90 .310 Newman Pit 106 397 123 44 .310 Bellinger LAD 132 475 146 104 .307 Story Col 122 497 149 97 .300

Home Runs

Bellinger, Los Angeles, 42; P.Alonso, New York, 42; Yelich, Milwaukee, 41; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 38; Freeman, Atlanta, 36; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 36; Bell, Pittsburgh, 34; Arenado, Colorado, 34; Muncy, Los Angeles, 33; 2 tied at 32.

Runs Batted In

Freeman, Atlanta, 109; Bell, Pittsburgh, 108; E.Escobar, Arizona, 108; Rendon, Washington, 107; Arenado, Colorado, 103; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 101; P.Alonso, New York, 101; Harper, Philadelphia, 95; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 91; Soto, Washington, 90.

Pitching

Fried, Atlanta, 15-4; Strasburg, Washington, 15-5; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 13-3; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 13-5; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 13-6; Nola, Philadelphia, 12-4; Márquez, Colorado, 12-5; Ryu, Los Angeles, 12-5; Quintana, Chicago, 12-8; 2 tied at 11-3.

