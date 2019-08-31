Listen Live Sports

August 31, 2019 4:34 pm
 
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
LeMahieu NYY 123 507 169 95 .333
Brantley Hou 127 497 165 82 .332
Alberto Bal 116 427 137 49 .321
Devers Bos 132 544 174 112 .320
Martinez Bos 124 496 157 88 .317
Gurriel Hou 127 501 155 78 .309
Bogaerts Bos 131 522 161 101 .308
Cruz Min 98 370 113 65 .305
Altuve Hou 101 410 124 77 .302
Polanco Min 129 538 162 90 .301

Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 43; Soler, Kansas City, 38; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; Cruz, Minnesota, 34; G.Torres, New York, 33; Martinez, Boston, 33; G.Sánchez, New York, 32; Bregman, Houston, 32; C.Santana, Cleveland, 31; 3 tied at 30.

Runs Batted In

Devers, Boston, 104; J.Abreu, Chicago, 102; Trout, Los Angeles, 101; Bogaerts, Boston, 100; Soler, Kansas City, 97; Gurriel, Houston, 97; Bregman, Houston, 94; Martinez, Boston, 92; Rosario, Minnesota, 91; LeMahieu, New York, 90.

Pitching

Germán, New York, 17-3; Verlander, Houston, 16-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 16-5; G.Cole, Houston, 15-5; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 14-6; Giolito, Chicago, 14-7; Lynn, Texas, 14-9; Gonzales, Seattle, 14-11; Fiers, Oakland, 13-3; Miley, Houston, 13-4.

