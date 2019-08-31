AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|LeMahieu NYY
|123
|507
|169
|95
|.333
|Brantley Hou
|127
|497
|165
|82
|.332
|Alberto Bal
|116
|427
|137
|49
|.321
|Devers Bos
|132
|544
|174
|112
|.320
|Martinez Bos
|124
|496
|157
|88
|.317
|Gurriel Hou
|127
|501
|155
|78
|.309
|Bogaerts Bos
|131
|522
|161
|101
|.308
|Cruz Min
|98
|370
|113
|65
|.305
|Altuve Hou
|101
|410
|124
|77
|.302
|Polanco Min
|129
|538
|162
|90
|.301
Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 43; Soler, Kansas City, 38; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; Cruz, Minnesota, 34; G.Torres, New York, 33; Martinez, Boston, 33; G.Sánchez, New York, 32; Bregman, Houston, 32; C.Santana, Cleveland, 31; 3 tied at 30.
Runs Batted In
Devers, Boston, 104; J.Abreu, Chicago, 102; Trout, Los Angeles, 101; Bogaerts, Boston, 100; Soler, Kansas City, 97; Gurriel, Houston, 97; Bregman, Houston, 94; Martinez, Boston, 92; Rosario, Minnesota, 91; LeMahieu, New York, 90.
Pitching
Germán, New York, 17-3; Verlander, Houston, 16-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 16-5; G.Cole, Houston, 15-5; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 14-6; Giolito, Chicago, 14-7; Lynn, Texas, 14-9; Gonzales, Seattle, 14-11; Fiers, Oakland, 13-3; Miley, Houston, 13-4.
