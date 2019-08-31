Listen Live Sports

August 31, 2019
 
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Rendon Was 120 457 153 100 .335
B.Reynolds Pit 113 404 134 72 .332
Yelich Mil 121 460 151 94 .328
McNeil NYM 111 420 137 68 .326
K.Marte Ari 128 510 164 88 .322
Blackmon Col 117 499 159 98 .319
Newman Pit 107 402 126 47 .313
Arenado Col 134 512 159 90 .311
Bellinger LAD 133 476 147 104 .309
W.Ramos NYM 120 405 121 46 .299

Home Runs

Bellinger, Los Angeles, 42; P.Alonso, New York, 42; Yelich, Milwaukee, 41; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 39; Freeman, Atlanta, 36; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 36; Bell, Pittsburgh, 35; Arenado, Colorado, 34; Muncy, Los Angeles, 33; Donaldson, Atlanta, 33.

Runs Batted In

Rendon, Washington, 109; Bell, Pittsburgh, 109; Freeman, Atlanta, 109; E.Escobar, Arizona, 109; Arenado, Colorado, 104; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 101; P.Alonso, New York, 101; Harper, Philadelphia, 97; Soto, Washington, 92; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 92.

Pitching

Strasburg, Washington, 16-5; Fried, Atlanta, 15-4; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 14-6; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 13-4; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 13-5; Nola, Philadelphia, 12-4; Márquez, Colorado, 12-5; Ryu, Los Angeles, 12-5; Ray, Arizona, 12-7; Quintana, Chicago, 12-8.

