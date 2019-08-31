NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Rendon Was
|120
|457
|153
|100
|.335
|B.Reynolds Pit
|113
|404
|134
|72
|.332
|Yelich Mil
|121
|460
|151
|94
|.328
|McNeil NYM
|111
|420
|137
|68
|.326
|K.Marte Ari
|128
|510
|164
|88
|.322
|Blackmon Col
|117
|499
|159
|98
|.319
|Newman Pit
|107
|402
|126
|47
|.313
|Arenado Col
|134
|512
|159
|90
|.311
|Bellinger LAD
|133
|476
|147
|104
|.309
|W.Ramos NYM
|120
|405
|121
|46
|.299
Home Runs
Bellinger, Los Angeles, 42; P.Alonso, New York, 42; Yelich, Milwaukee, 41; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 39; Freeman, Atlanta, 36; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 36; Bell, Pittsburgh, 35; Arenado, Colorado, 34; Muncy, Los Angeles, 33; Donaldson, Atlanta, 33.
Runs Batted In
Rendon, Washington, 109; Bell, Pittsburgh, 109; Freeman, Atlanta, 109; E.Escobar, Arizona, 109; Arenado, Colorado, 104; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 101; P.Alonso, New York, 101; Harper, Philadelphia, 97; Soto, Washington, 92; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 92.
Pitching
Strasburg, Washington, 16-5; Fried, Atlanta, 15-4; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 14-6; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 13-4; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 13-5; Nola, Philadelphia, 12-4; Márquez, Colorado, 12-5; Ryu, Los Angeles, 12-5; Ray, Arizona, 12-7; Quintana, Chicago, 12-8.
