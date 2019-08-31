NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Rendon Was 120 457 153 100 .335 B.Reynolds Pit 113 404 134 72 .332 Yelich Mil 121 460 151 94 .328 McNeil NYM 111 420 137 68 .326 K.Marte Ari 128 510 164 88 .322 Blackmon Col 117 499 159 98 .319 Newman Pit 107 402 126 47 .313 Arenado Col 134 512 159 90 .311 Bellinger LAD 133 476 147 104 .309 W.Ramos NYM 120 405 121 46 .299

Home Runs

Bellinger, Los Angeles, 42; P.Alonso, New York, 42; Yelich, Milwaukee, 41; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 39; Freeman, Atlanta, 36; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 36; Bell, Pittsburgh, 35; Arenado, Colorado, 34; Muncy, Los Angeles, 33; Donaldson, Atlanta, 33.

Runs Batted In

Rendon, Washington, 109; Bell, Pittsburgh, 109; Freeman, Atlanta, 109; E.Escobar, Arizona, 109; Arenado, Colorado, 104; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 101; P.Alonso, New York, 101; Harper, Philadelphia, 97; Soto, Washington, 92; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 92.

Pitching

Strasburg, Washington, 16-5; Fried, Atlanta, 15-4; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 14-6; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 13-4; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 13-5; Nola, Philadelphia, 12-4; Márquez, Colorado, 12-5; Ryu, Los Angeles, 12-5; Ray, Arizona, 12-7; Quintana, Chicago, 12-8.

