The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Top Ten

August 16, 2019 9:48 pm
 
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
LeMahieu NYY 110 451 152 85 .337
Brantley Hou 114 452 150 74 .332
Devers Bos 120 494 162 100 .328
Alberto Bal 103 377 120 39 .318
Martinez Bos 112 453 140 77 .309
Bogaerts Bos 119 477 147 94 .308
Gurriel Hou 113 452 138 69 .305
Merrifield KC 122 515 156 83 .303
Moncada ChW 97 372 112 58 .301
Altuve Hou 87 352 106 63 .301

Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 41; Soler, Kansas City, 35; Kepler, Minnesota, 33; Cruz, Minnesota, 32; Edw.Encarnación, New York, 30; Bregman, Houston, 29; C.Santana, Cleveland, 29; M.Chapman, Oakland, 29; Mancini, Baltimore, 29; Martinez, Boston, 28.

Runs Batted In

Devers, Boston, 95; Trout, Los Angeles, 94; Bogaerts, Boston, 92; J.Abreu, Chicago, 89; Soler, Kansas City, 87; Gurriel, Houston, 85; LeMahieu, New York, 81; Rosario, Minnesota, 80; Kepler, Minnesota, 80; Bregman, Houston, 79.

Pitching

Germán, New York, 16-2; Verlander, Houston, 15-4; G.Cole, Houston, 14-5; Lynn, Texas, 14-8; Morton, Tampa Bay, 13-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 13-5; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 13-5; Giolito, Chicago, 13-6; Bieber, Cleveland, 12-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-10.

The Associated Press

