AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. LeMahieu NYY 110 451 152 85 .337 Brantley Hou 114 452 150 74 .332 Devers Bos 120 494 162 100 .328 Alberto Bal 103 377 120 39 .318 Martinez Bos 112 453 140 77 .309 Bogaerts Bos 119 477 147 94 .308 Gurriel Hou 113 452 138 69 .305 Merrifield KC 122 515 156 83 .303 Moncada ChW 97 372 112 58 .301 Altuve Hou 87 352 106 63 .301

Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 41; Soler, Kansas City, 35; Kepler, Minnesota, 33; Cruz, Minnesota, 32; Edw.Encarnación, New York, 30; Bregman, Houston, 29; C.Santana, Cleveland, 29; M.Chapman, Oakland, 29; Mancini, Baltimore, 29; Martinez, Boston, 28.

Runs Batted In

Devers, Boston, 95; Trout, Los Angeles, 94; Bogaerts, Boston, 92; J.Abreu, Chicago, 89; Soler, Kansas City, 87; Gurriel, Houston, 85; LeMahieu, New York, 81; Rosario, Minnesota, 80; Kepler, Minnesota, 80; Bregman, Houston, 79.

Pitching

Germán, New York, 16-2; Verlander, Houston, 15-4; G.Cole, Houston, 14-5; Lynn, Texas, 14-8; Morton, Tampa Bay, 13-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 13-5; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 13-5; Giolito, Chicago, 13-6; Bieber, Cleveland, 12-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-10.

