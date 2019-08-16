AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|LeMahieu NYY
|110
|451
|152
|85
|.337
|Brantley Hou
|114
|452
|150
|74
|.332
|Devers Bos
|120
|494
|162
|100
|.328
|Alberto Bal
|103
|377
|120
|39
|.318
|Martinez Bos
|112
|453
|140
|77
|.309
|Bogaerts Bos
|119
|477
|147
|94
|.308
|Gurriel Hou
|113
|452
|138
|69
|.305
|Merrifield KC
|122
|515
|156
|83
|.303
|Moncada ChW
|97
|372
|112
|58
|.301
|Altuve Hou
|87
|352
|106
|63
|.301
Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 41; Soler, Kansas City, 35; Kepler, Minnesota, 33; Cruz, Minnesota, 32; Edw.Encarnación, New York, 30; Bregman, Houston, 29; C.Santana, Cleveland, 29; M.Chapman, Oakland, 29; Mancini, Baltimore, 29; Martinez, Boston, 28.
Runs Batted In
Devers, Boston, 95; Trout, Los Angeles, 94; Bogaerts, Boston, 92; J.Abreu, Chicago, 89; Soler, Kansas City, 87; Gurriel, Houston, 85; LeMahieu, New York, 81; Rosario, Minnesota, 80; Kepler, Minnesota, 80; Bregman, Houston, 79.
Pitching
Germán, New York, 16-2; Verlander, Houston, 15-4; G.Cole, Houston, 14-5; Lynn, Texas, 14-8; Morton, Tampa Bay, 13-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 13-5; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 13-5; Giolito, Chicago, 13-6; Bieber, Cleveland, 12-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-10.
