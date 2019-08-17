NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|McNeil NYM
|105
|397
|132
|67
|.332
|Yelich Mil
|109
|418
|139
|86
|.333
|B.Reynolds Pit
|99
|346
|114
|65
|.329
|Blackmon Col
|104
|446
|145
|91
|.325
|Rendon Was
|108
|411
|131
|87
|.319
|K.Marte Ari
|118
|475
|152
|82
|.320
|Bellinger LAD
|120
|434
|138
|97
|.318
|Freeman Atl
|124
|478
|146
|96
|.305
|Dahl Col
|100
|374
|113
|67
|.302
|Arenado Col
|121
|459
|138
|78
|.301
Home Runs
Yelich, Milwaukee, 41; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 41; P.Alonso, New York, 39; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 35; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 33; Renfroe, San Diego, 31; Muncy, Los Angeles, 31; Bell, Pittsburgh, 31; Freeman, Atlanta, 31; Donaldson, Atlanta, 29.
Runs Batted In
Bell, Pittsburgh, 98; Freeman, Atlanta, 98; E.Escobar, Arizona, 98; Rendon, Washington, 94; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 94; P.Alonso, New York, 93; Arenado, Colorado, 91; Harper, Philadelphia, 90; Yelich, Milwaukee, 89; 2 tied at 85.
Pitching
Strasburg, Washington, 15-5; Fried, Atlanta, 14-4; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 12-2; Ryu, Los Angeles, 12-3; Márquez, Colorado, 12-5; Nola, Philadelphia, 11-3; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 11-3; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 11-5; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 11-6; J.Gray, Colorado, 11-8.
