Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Top Ten

August 17, 2019 4:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
McNeil NYM 105 397 132 67 .332
Yelich Mil 109 418 139 86 .333
B.Reynolds Pit 99 346 114 65 .329
Blackmon Col 104 446 145 91 .325
Rendon Was 108 411 131 87 .319
K.Marte Ari 118 475 152 82 .320
Bellinger LAD 120 434 138 97 .318
Freeman Atl 124 478 146 96 .305
Dahl Col 100 374 113 67 .302
Arenado Col 121 459 138 78 .301

Home Runs

Yelich, Milwaukee, 41; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 41; P.Alonso, New York, 39; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 35; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 33; Renfroe, San Diego, 31; Muncy, Los Angeles, 31; Bell, Pittsburgh, 31; Freeman, Atlanta, 31; Donaldson, Atlanta, 29.

Runs Batted In

Bell, Pittsburgh, 98; Freeman, Atlanta, 98; E.Escobar, Arizona, 98; Rendon, Washington, 94; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 94; P.Alonso, New York, 93; Arenado, Colorado, 91; Harper, Philadelphia, 90; Yelich, Milwaukee, 89; 2 tied at 85.

Pitching

Strasburg, Washington, 15-5; Fried, Atlanta, 14-4; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 12-2; Ryu, Los Angeles, 12-3; Márquez, Colorado, 12-5; Nola, Philadelphia, 11-3; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 11-3; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 11-5; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 11-6; J.Gray, Colorado, 11-8.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1916: Migratory Bird Treaty signed between Canada and US