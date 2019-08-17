NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. McNeil NYM 105 397 132 67 .332 Yelich Mil 109 418 139 86 .333 B.Reynolds Pit 99 346 114 65 .329 Blackmon Col 104 446 145 91 .325 Rendon Was 108 411 131 87 .319 K.Marte Ari 118 475 152 82 .320 Bellinger LAD 120 434 138 97 .318 Freeman Atl 124 478 146 96 .305 Dahl Col 100 374 113 67 .302 Arenado Col 121 459 138 78 .301

Home Runs

Yelich, Milwaukee, 41; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 41; P.Alonso, New York, 39; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 35; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 33; Renfroe, San Diego, 31; Muncy, Los Angeles, 31; Bell, Pittsburgh, 31; Freeman, Atlanta, 31; Donaldson, Atlanta, 29.

Runs Batted In

Bell, Pittsburgh, 98; Freeman, Atlanta, 98; E.Escobar, Arizona, 98; Rendon, Washington, 94; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 94; P.Alonso, New York, 93; Arenado, Colorado, 91; Harper, Philadelphia, 90; Yelich, Milwaukee, 89; 2 tied at 85.

Pitching

Strasburg, Washington, 15-5; Fried, Atlanta, 14-4; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 12-2; Ryu, Los Angeles, 12-3; Márquez, Colorado, 12-5; Nola, Philadelphia, 11-3; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 11-3; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 11-5; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 11-6; J.Gray, Colorado, 11-8.

