The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
August 17, 2019 4:20 pm
 
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
LeMahieu NYY 111 455 154 86 .338
Brantley Hou 115 456 152 75 .333
Devers Bos 121 498 163 101 .327
Alberto Bal 104 381 121 39 .318
Bogaerts Bos 120 481 148 94 .308
Martinez Bos 113 456 140 77 .307
Gurriel Hou 114 456 139 69 .305
Moncada ChW 97 372 112 58 .301
Merrifield KC 123 519 156 83 .301
Lindor Cle 105 437 131 72 .300

Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 41; Soler, Kansas City, 35; Kepler, Minnesota, 33; Cruz, Minnesota, 32; Edw.Encarnación, New York, 30; Bregman, Houston, 29; G.Torres, New York, 29; C.Santana, Cleveland, 29; M.Chapman, Oakland, 29; Mancini, Baltimore, 29.

Runs Batted In

Devers, Boston, 97; Trout, Los Angeles, 96; Bogaerts, Boston, 92; J.Abreu, Chicago, 89; Soler, Kansas City, 88; Gurriel, Houston, 85; LeMahieu, New York, 83; Rosario, Minnesota, 81; Kepler, Minnesota, 81; Bregman, Houston, 80.

Pitching

Germán, New York, 16-2; Verlander, Houston, 15-4; G.Cole, Houston, 14-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 14-5; Lynn, Texas, 14-8; Morton, Tampa Bay, 13-5; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 13-5; Giolito, Chicago, 13-6; Bieber, Cleveland, 12-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-10.

The Associated Press

