AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. LeMahieu NYY 111 455 154 86 .338 Brantley Hou 115 456 152 75 .333 Devers Bos 121 498 163 101 .327 Alberto Bal 104 381 121 39 .318 Bogaerts Bos 120 481 148 94 .308 Martinez Bos 113 456 140 77 .307 Gurriel Hou 114 456 139 69 .305 Moncada ChW 97 372 112 58 .301 Merrifield KC 123 519 156 83 .301 Lindor Cle 105 437 131 72 .300

Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 41; Soler, Kansas City, 35; Kepler, Minnesota, 33; Cruz, Minnesota, 32; Edw.Encarnación, New York, 30; Bregman, Houston, 29; G.Torres, New York, 29; C.Santana, Cleveland, 29; M.Chapman, Oakland, 29; Mancini, Baltimore, 29.

Runs Batted In

Devers, Boston, 97; Trout, Los Angeles, 96; Bogaerts, Boston, 92; J.Abreu, Chicago, 89; Soler, Kansas City, 88; Gurriel, Houston, 85; LeMahieu, New York, 83; Rosario, Minnesota, 81; Kepler, Minnesota, 81; Bregman, Houston, 80.

Pitching

Germán, New York, 16-2; Verlander, Houston, 15-4; G.Cole, Houston, 14-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 14-5; Lynn, Texas, 14-8; Morton, Tampa Bay, 13-5; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 13-5; Giolito, Chicago, 13-6; Bieber, Cleveland, 12-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-10.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.