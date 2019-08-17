AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|LeMahieu NYY
|111
|455
|154
|86
|.338
|Brantley Hou
|115
|456
|152
|75
|.333
|Devers Bos
|121
|498
|163
|101
|.327
|Alberto Bal
|104
|381
|121
|39
|.318
|Bogaerts Bos
|120
|481
|148
|94
|.308
|Martinez Bos
|113
|456
|140
|77
|.307
|Gurriel Hou
|114
|456
|139
|69
|.305
|Moncada ChW
|97
|372
|112
|58
|.301
|Merrifield KC
|123
|519
|156
|83
|.301
|Lindor Cle
|105
|437
|131
|72
|.300
Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 41; Soler, Kansas City, 35; Kepler, Minnesota, 33; Cruz, Minnesota, 32; Edw.Encarnación, New York, 30; Bregman, Houston, 29; G.Torres, New York, 29; C.Santana, Cleveland, 29; M.Chapman, Oakland, 29; Mancini, Baltimore, 29.
Runs Batted In
Devers, Boston, 97; Trout, Los Angeles, 96; Bogaerts, Boston, 92; J.Abreu, Chicago, 89; Soler, Kansas City, 88; Gurriel, Houston, 85; LeMahieu, New York, 83; Rosario, Minnesota, 81; Kepler, Minnesota, 81; Bregman, Houston, 80.
Pitching
Germán, New York, 16-2; Verlander, Houston, 15-4; G.Cole, Houston, 14-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 14-5; Lynn, Texas, 14-8; Morton, Tampa Bay, 13-5; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 13-5; Giolito, Chicago, 13-6; Bieber, Cleveland, 12-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-10.
