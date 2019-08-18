Listen Live Sports

August 18, 2019 3:43 pm
 
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
LeMahieu NYY 112 460 156 87 .339
Brantley Hou 116 460 154 75 .335
Devers Bos 122 503 167 103 .332
Alberto Bal 105 385 123 39 .319
Martinez Bos 114 461 143 78 .310
Bogaerts Bos 121 486 150 95 .309
Gurriel Hou 115 460 140 69 .304
Moncada ChW 97 372 112 58 .301
Merrifield KC 124 523 157 83 .300
Lindor Cle 106 442 132 73 .299

Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 41; Soler, Kansas City, 35; Kepler, Minnesota, 33; Cruz, Minnesota, 32; Edw.Encarnación, New York, 30; Bregman, Houston, 30; G.Torres, New York, 29; C.Santana, Cleveland, 29; M.Chapman, Oakland, 29; Mancini, Baltimore, 29.

Runs Batted In

Devers, Boston, 101; Trout, Los Angeles, 96; Bogaerts, Boston, 94; J.Abreu, Chicago, 89; Soler, Kansas City, 88; Gurriel, Houston, 86; LeMahieu, New York, 86; Bregman, Houston, 83; Rosario, Minnesota, 82; Kepler, Minnesota, 81.

Pitching

Germán, New York, 16-2; Verlander, Houston, 15-4; G.Cole, Houston, 14-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 14-5; Lynn, Texas, 14-8; Morton, Tampa Bay, 13-5; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 13-5; Giolito, Chicago, 13-6; Bieber, Cleveland, 12-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-10.

