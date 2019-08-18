AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. LeMahieu NYY 112 460 156 87 .339 Brantley Hou 116 460 154 75 .335 Devers Bos 122 503 167 103 .332 Alberto Bal 105 385 123 39 .319 Martinez Bos 114 461 143 78 .310 Bogaerts Bos 121 486 150 95 .309 Gurriel Hou 115 460 140 69 .304 Moncada ChW 97 372 112 58 .301 Merrifield KC 124 523 157 83 .300 Lindor Cle 106 442 132 73 .299

Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 41; Soler, Kansas City, 35; Kepler, Minnesota, 33; Cruz, Minnesota, 32; Edw.Encarnación, New York, 30; Bregman, Houston, 30; G.Torres, New York, 29; C.Santana, Cleveland, 29; M.Chapman, Oakland, 29; Mancini, Baltimore, 29.

Runs Batted In

Devers, Boston, 101; Trout, Los Angeles, 96; Bogaerts, Boston, 94; J.Abreu, Chicago, 89; Soler, Kansas City, 88; Gurriel, Houston, 86; LeMahieu, New York, 86; Bregman, Houston, 83; Rosario, Minnesota, 82; Kepler, Minnesota, 81.

Pitching

Germán, New York, 16-2; Verlander, Houston, 15-4; G.Cole, Houston, 14-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 14-5; Lynn, Texas, 14-8; Morton, Tampa Bay, 13-5; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 13-5; Giolito, Chicago, 13-6; Bieber, Cleveland, 12-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-10.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.