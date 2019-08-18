Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Top Ten

August 18, 2019 3:43 pm
 
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Yelich Mil 110 421 141 87 .335
McNeil NYM 105 397 132 67 .332
B.Reynolds Pit 100 350 114 65 .326
Blackmon Col 105 450 147 93 .327
K.Marte Ari 118 475 152 82 .320
Rendon Was 109 415 132 88 .318
Bellinger LAD 121 438 139 98 .317
Freeman Atl 125 482 146 96 .303
Dahl Col 100 374 113 67 .302
Arenado Col 122 464 140 80 .302

Home Runs

Bellinger, Los Angeles, 42; Yelich, Milwaukee, 41; P.Alonso, New York, 40; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 35; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 34; Renfroe, San Diego, 31; Muncy, Los Angeles, 31; Bell, Pittsburgh, 31; Freeman, Atlanta, 31; 2 tied at 30.

Runs Batted In

Bell, Pittsburgh, 98; Freeman, Atlanta, 98; E.Escobar, Arizona, 98; Rendon, Washington, 97; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 97; P.Alonso, New York, 95; Arenado, Colorado, 94; Harper, Philadelphia, 90; Yelich, Milwaukee, 89; 2 tied at 85.

Pitching

Strasburg, Washington, 15-5; Fried, Atlanta, 14-4; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 12-2; Ryu, Los Angeles, 12-3; Márquez, Colorado, 12-5; Nola, Philadelphia, 11-3; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 11-3; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 11-5; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 11-6; J.Gray, Colorado, 11-8.

