NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Yelich Mil
|110
|421
|141
|87
|.335
|McNeil NYM
|105
|397
|132
|67
|.332
|B.Reynolds Pit
|100
|350
|114
|65
|.326
|Blackmon Col
|105
|450
|147
|93
|.327
|K.Marte Ari
|118
|475
|152
|82
|.320
|Rendon Was
|109
|415
|132
|88
|.318
|Bellinger LAD
|121
|438
|139
|98
|.317
|Freeman Atl
|125
|482
|146
|96
|.303
|Dahl Col
|100
|374
|113
|67
|.302
|Arenado Col
|122
|464
|140
|80
|.302
Home Runs
Bellinger, Los Angeles, 42; Yelich, Milwaukee, 41; P.Alonso, New York, 40; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 35; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 34; Renfroe, San Diego, 31; Muncy, Los Angeles, 31; Bell, Pittsburgh, 31; Freeman, Atlanta, 31; 2 tied at 30.
Runs Batted In
Bell, Pittsburgh, 98; Freeman, Atlanta, 98; E.Escobar, Arizona, 98; Rendon, Washington, 97; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 97; P.Alonso, New York, 95; Arenado, Colorado, 94; Harper, Philadelphia, 90; Yelich, Milwaukee, 89; 2 tied at 85.
Pitching
Strasburg, Washington, 15-5; Fried, Atlanta, 14-4; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 12-2; Ryu, Los Angeles, 12-3; Márquez, Colorado, 12-5; Nola, Philadelphia, 11-3; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 11-3; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 11-5; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 11-6; J.Gray, Colorado, 11-8.
