AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|LeMahieu NYY
|112
|460
|156
|87
|.339
|Brantley Hou
|117
|463
|155
|76
|.335
|Devers Bos
|122
|503
|167
|103
|.332
|Alberto Bal
|106
|389
|124
|40
|.319
|Martinez Bos
|114
|461
|143
|78
|.310
|Bogaerts Bos
|121
|486
|150
|95
|.309
|Gurriel Hou
|116
|464
|142
|70
|.306
|Moncada ChW
|97
|372
|112
|58
|.301
|Merrifield KC
|125
|528
|158
|84
|.299
|Lindor Cle
|106
|442
|132
|73
|.299
Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 41; Soler, Kansas City, 35; Kepler, Minnesota, 33; Cruz, Minnesota, 32; Edw.Encarnación, New York, 30; Bregman, Houston, 30; G.Torres, New York, 29; C.Santana, Cleveland, 29; M.Chapman, Oakland, 29; Mancini, Baltimore, 29.
Runs Batted In
Devers, Boston, 101; Trout, Los Angeles, 96; Bogaerts, Boston, 94; J.Abreu, Chicago, 92; Soler, Kansas City, 88; Gurriel, Houston, 88; LeMahieu, New York, 86; Bregman, Houston, 83; Rosario, Minnesota, 83; Kepler, Minnesota, 81.
Pitching
Germán, New York, 16-2; Verlander, Houston, 15-4; G.Cole, Houston, 14-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 14-5; Lynn, Texas, 14-8; Morton, Tampa Bay, 13-5; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 13-5; Giolito, Chicago, 13-6; Gonzales, Seattle, 13-10; Miley, Houston, 12-4.
