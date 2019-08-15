Listen Live Sports

August 15, 2019 4:12 pm
 
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
B.Reynolds Pit 97 337 113 64 .335
McNeil NYM 105 397 132 67 .332
Yelich Mil 107 407 134 83 .329
Blackmon Col 102 439 142 88 .323
K.Marte Ari 117 469 150 81 .320
Rendon Was 106 399 127 86 .318
Tatis Jr. SD 84 334 106 61 .317
Bellinger LAD 118 426 135 96 .317
Freeman Atl 122 470 146 96 .311
Arenado Col 119 452 137 77 .303

Home Runs

Bellinger, Los Angeles, 40; Yelich, Milwaukee, 39; P.Alonso, New York, 39; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 35; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 33; Renfroe, San Diego, 31; Bell, Pittsburgh, 31; Freeman, Atlanta, 31; Muncy, Los Angeles, 29; 3 tied at 28.

Runs Batted In

Bell, Pittsburgh, 98; Freeman, Atlanta, 98; E.Escobar, Arizona, 96; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 93; Rendon, Washington, 92; P.Alonso, New York, 91; Arenado, Colorado, 90; Harper, Philadelphia, 87; Yelich, Milwaukee, 85; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 84.

Pitching

Strasburg, Washington, 15-5; Fried, Atlanta, 14-4; Ryu, Los Angeles, 12-2; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 12-2; Nola, Philadelphia, 11-3; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 11-3; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 11-4; Márquez, Colorado, 11-5; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 11-6; Soroka, Atlanta, 10-2.

