NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. B.Reynolds Pit 97 337 113 64 .335 McNeil NYM 105 397 132 67 .332 Yelich Mil 107 407 134 83 .329 Blackmon Col 102 439 142 88 .323 K.Marte Ari 117 469 150 81 .320 Rendon Was 106 399 127 86 .318 Tatis Jr. SD 84 334 106 61 .317 Bellinger LAD 118 426 135 96 .317 Freeman Atl 122 470 146 96 .311 Arenado Col 119 452 137 77 .303

Home Runs

Bellinger, Los Angeles, 40; Yelich, Milwaukee, 39; P.Alonso, New York, 39; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 35; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 33; Renfroe, San Diego, 31; Bell, Pittsburgh, 31; Freeman, Atlanta, 31; Muncy, Los Angeles, 29; 3 tied at 28.

Runs Batted In

Bell, Pittsburgh, 98; Freeman, Atlanta, 98; E.Escobar, Arizona, 96; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 93; Rendon, Washington, 92; P.Alonso, New York, 91; Arenado, Colorado, 90; Harper, Philadelphia, 87; Yelich, Milwaukee, 85; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 84.

Pitching

Strasburg, Washington, 15-5; Fried, Atlanta, 14-4; Ryu, Los Angeles, 12-2; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 12-2; Nola, Philadelphia, 11-3; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 11-3; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 11-4; Márquez, Colorado, 11-5; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 11-6; Soroka, Atlanta, 10-2.

