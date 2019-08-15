NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|B.Reynolds Pit
|97
|337
|113
|64
|.335
|McNeil NYM
|105
|397
|132
|67
|.332
|Yelich Mil
|107
|407
|134
|83
|.329
|Blackmon Col
|102
|439
|142
|88
|.323
|K.Marte Ari
|117
|469
|150
|81
|.320
|Rendon Was
|106
|399
|127
|86
|.318
|Tatis Jr. SD
|84
|334
|106
|61
|.317
|Bellinger LAD
|118
|426
|135
|96
|.317
|Freeman Atl
|122
|470
|146
|96
|.311
|Arenado Col
|119
|452
|137
|77
|.303
Home Runs
Bellinger, Los Angeles, 40; Yelich, Milwaukee, 39; P.Alonso, New York, 39; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 35; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 33; Renfroe, San Diego, 31; Bell, Pittsburgh, 31; Freeman, Atlanta, 31; Muncy, Los Angeles, 29; 3 tied at 28.
Runs Batted In
Bell, Pittsburgh, 98; Freeman, Atlanta, 98; E.Escobar, Arizona, 96; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 93; Rendon, Washington, 92; P.Alonso, New York, 91; Arenado, Colorado, 90; Harper, Philadelphia, 87; Yelich, Milwaukee, 85; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 84.
Pitching
Strasburg, Washington, 15-5; Fried, Atlanta, 14-4; Ryu, Los Angeles, 12-2; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 12-2; Nola, Philadelphia, 11-3; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 11-3; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 11-4; Márquez, Colorado, 11-5; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 11-6; Soroka, Atlanta, 10-2.
