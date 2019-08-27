Toronto 3, Atlanta 1

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|1
|7
|1
|5
|10
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.289
|Albies 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.284
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.296
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Joyce dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.270
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Ortega lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.242
|Flowers c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Hamilton cf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.500
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|3
|10
|3
|4
|4
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.347
|Biggio 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.208
|Guerrero Jr. 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.280
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Grichuk cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Smoak dh
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.214
|McKinney rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|a-Hernández ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.221
|McGuire c
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.255
|Fisher lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|100_1
|7
|3
|Toronto
|200
|000
|10x_3
|10
|0
a-walked for McKinney in the 7th.
E_Donaldson (13), Swanson (9), Flowers (3). LOB_Atlanta 11, Toronto 7. 2B_Acuña Jr. (18), Joyce (9), Albies (35). HR_Smoak (20), off Newcomb. RBIs_Albies (70), Guerrero Jr. (58), Smoak 2 (55). SB_Hamilton (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 6 (Donaldson 2, Albies, Swanson); Toronto 4 (McKinney, Biggio, Guerrero Jr.). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 10; Toronto 3 for 11.
Runners moved up_Freeman, Flowers, Fisher, Bichette. GIDP_Grichuk, Fisher.
DP_Atlanta 2 (Albies, Swanson, Freeman; Albies, Swanson, Freeman).
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Soroka, L, 10-3
|6
|
|8
|2
|2
|0
|1
|79
|2.44
|Newcomb
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|30
|3.38
|Greene
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|5.56
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Font
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|30
|2.70
|Godley, W, 1-0
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|54
|4.85
|Mayza, H, 17
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4.22
|Adam, H, 2
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0.90
|Romano, H, 2
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|18
|5.14
|Law, H, 3
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|23
|4.83
|Giles, S, 17-18
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|1.71
Inherited runners-scored_Adam 1-0, Law 2-1. IBB_off Law (Freeman).
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, John Libka.
T_2:57. A_24,578 (53,506).
