Toronto 3, Atlanta 1

August 27, 2019 10:15 pm
 
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 1 7 1 5 10
Acuña Jr. rf 5 0 1 0 0 3 .289
Albies 2b 5 0 1 1 0 2 .284
Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .296
Donaldson 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .260
Joyce dh 3 0 1 0 1 1 .270
Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .260
Ortega lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .242
Flowers c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .226
Hamilton cf 2 0 2 0 2 0 .500
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 3 10 3 4 4
Bichette ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .347
Biggio 2b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .208
Guerrero Jr. 3b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .280
Tellez 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .225
Grichuk cf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .234
Smoak dh 3 1 2 2 1 0 .214
McKinney rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .221
a-Hernández ph-cf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .221
McGuire c 2 0 2 0 1 0 .255
Fisher lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Atlanta 000 000 100_1 7 3
Toronto 200 000 10x_3 10 0

a-walked for McKinney in the 7th.

E_Donaldson (13), Swanson (9), Flowers (3). LOB_Atlanta 11, Toronto 7. 2B_Acuña Jr. (18), Joyce (9), Albies (35). HR_Smoak (20), off Newcomb. RBIs_Albies (70), Guerrero Jr. (58), Smoak 2 (55). SB_Hamilton (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 6 (Donaldson 2, Albies, Swanson); Toronto 4 (McKinney, Biggio, Guerrero Jr.). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 10; Toronto 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Freeman, Flowers, Fisher, Bichette. GIDP_Grichuk, Fisher.

DP_Atlanta 2 (Albies, Swanson, Freeman; Albies, Swanson, Freeman).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Soroka, L, 10-3 6 8 2 2 0 1 79 2.44
Newcomb 1 1 1 1 3 2 30 3.38
Greene 1 1 0 0 1 1 22 5.56
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Font 2 1 0 0 0 4 30 2.70
Godley, W, 1-0 3 2 0 0 2 2 54 4.85
Mayza, H, 17 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 10 4.22
Adam, H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 0.90
Romano, H, 2 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 18 5.14
Law, H, 3 1 1-3 1 0 0 2 1 23 4.83
Giles, S, 17-18 1 1 0 0 0 2 13 1.71

Inherited runners-scored_Adam 1-0, Law 2-1. IBB_off Law (Freeman).

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, John Libka.

T_2:57. A_24,578 (53,506).

