Toronto 3, Atlanta 1

Atlanta Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 1 7 1 Totals 30 3 10 3 Acuña Jr. rf 5 0 1 0 Bichette ss 4 1 1 0 Albies 2b 5 0 1 1 Biggio 2b 3 1 2 0 Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 Guerrero Jr. 3b 4 0 2 1 Donaldson 3b 4 0 0 0 Tellez 1b 4 0 1 0 Joyce dh 3 0 1 0 Grichuk cf-rf 4 0 0 0 Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 Smoak dh 3 1 2 2 Ortega lf 3 0 1 0 McKinney rf 2 0 0 0 Flowers c 4 1 1 0 Hernández ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Hamilton cf 2 0 2 0 McGuire c 2 0 2 0 Fisher lf 3 0 0 0

Atlanta 000 000 100 — 1 Toronto 200 000 10x — 3

E_Donaldson (13), Swanson (9), Flowers (3). DP_Atlanta 2, Toronto 0. LOB_Atlanta 11, Toronto 7. 2B_Acuña Jr. (18), Joyce (9), Albies (35). HR_Smoak (20). SB_Hamilton (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Atlanta Soroka L,10-3 6 8 2 2 0 1 Newcomb 1 1 1 1 3 2 Greene 1 1 0 0 1 1

Toronto Font 2 1 0 0 0 4 Godley W,1-0 3 2 0 0 2 2 Mayza H,17 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Adam H,2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Romano H,2 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 Law H,3 1 1-3 1 0 0 2 1 Giles S,17-18 1 1 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, John Libka.

T_2:57. A_24,578 (53,506).

