Toronto 3, Atlanta 1

August 27, 2019 10:15 pm
 
Atlanta Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 1 7 1 Totals 30 3 10 3
Acuña Jr. rf 5 0 1 0 Bichette ss 4 1 1 0
Albies 2b 5 0 1 1 Biggio 2b 3 1 2 0
Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 Guerrero Jr. 3b 4 0 2 1
Donaldson 3b 4 0 0 0 Tellez 1b 4 0 1 0
Joyce dh 3 0 1 0 Grichuk cf-rf 4 0 0 0
Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 Smoak dh 3 1 2 2
Ortega lf 3 0 1 0 McKinney rf 2 0 0 0
Flowers c 4 1 1 0 Hernández ph-cf 1 0 0 0
Hamilton cf 2 0 2 0 McGuire c 2 0 2 0
Fisher lf 3 0 0 0
Atlanta 000 000 100 1
Toronto 200 000 10x 3

E_Donaldson (13), Swanson (9), Flowers (3). DP_Atlanta 2, Toronto 0. LOB_Atlanta 11, Toronto 7. 2B_Acuña Jr. (18), Joyce (9), Albies (35). HR_Smoak (20). SB_Hamilton (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Soroka L,10-3 6 8 2 2 0 1
Newcomb 1 1 1 1 3 2
Greene 1 1 0 0 1 1
Toronto
Font 2 1 0 0 0 4
Godley W,1-0 3 2 0 0 2 2
Mayza H,17 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Adam H,2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Romano H,2 2-3 1 1 1 1 1
Law H,3 1 1-3 1 0 0 2 1
Giles S,17-18 1 1 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, John Libka.

T_2:57. A_24,578 (53,506).

