Toronto 3, Atlanta 1

|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|1
|7
|1
|
|Totals
|30
|3
|10
|3
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Albies 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Biggio 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Joyce dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Grichuk cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Smoak dh
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Ortega lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|McKinney rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Flowers c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hernández ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hamilton cf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
|McGuire c
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fisher lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|Toronto
|200
|000
|10x
|—
|3
E_Donaldson (13), Swanson (9), Flowers (3). DP_Atlanta 2, Toronto 0. LOB_Atlanta 11, Toronto 7. 2B_Acuña Jr. (18), Joyce (9), Albies (35). HR_Smoak (20). SB_Hamilton (3).
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Soroka L,10-3
|6
|
|8
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Newcomb
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Greene
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Font
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Godley W,1-0
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Mayza H,17
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Adam H,2
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Romano H,2
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Law H,3
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Giles S,17-18
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, John Libka.
T_2:57. A_24,578 (53,506).
