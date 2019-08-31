Listen Live Sports

...

Toronto 6, Houston 4

August 31, 2019 6:23 pm
 
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 4 6 4 9 9
Springer rf-cf 3 1 1 0 2 1 .295
Altuve 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .302
Bregman ss 1 1 0 2 3 1 .290
Alvarez dh 3 1 0 0 1 1 .319
Gurriel 1b 2 0 2 2 1 0 .309
Toro 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Reddick lf-rf 2 0 1 0 2 0 .267
Maldonado c 3 1 1 0 0 2 .182
a-Brantley ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .332
Marisnick cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .241
b-Díaz ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .271
Chirinos c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .236
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 6 10 6 4 7
Bichette ss 5 2 2 0 0 1 .338
Biggio 2b 3 2 2 3 1 0 .215
Guerrero Jr. dh 3 0 1 0 1 0 .280
Grichuk rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .234
Hernández cf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .222
Drury 3b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .223
Tellez 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .220
Jansen c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .210
Fisher lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .164
Houston 100 002 100_4 6 0
Toronto 003 201 00x_6 10 0

a-popped out for Maldonado in the 8th. b-pinch hit for Marisnick in the 8th.

LOB_Houston 8, Toronto 7. 2B_Gurriel (38), Biggio (12). HR_Hernández (21), off Valdez; Biggio (12), off Valdez. RBIs_Bregman 2 (94), Gurriel 2 (97), Grichuk (60), Hernández 2 (52), Biggio 3 (35). SB_Bichette (3). SF_Bregman.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Toro, Alvarez, Díaz); Toronto 2 (Fisher, Guerrero Jr.). RISP_Houston 1 for 8; Toronto 3 for 5.

GIDP_Altuve, Toro, Marisnick.

DP_Toronto 4 (Bichette, Fisher, Tellez, Fisher; Biggio, Tellez; Bichette, Tellez; Drury, Biggio, Tellez).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Valdez, L, 4-7 5 2-3 9 6 6 3 5 103 5.55
Smith 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 26 1.53
Sneed 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.02
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Buchholz, W, 1-3 5 2-3 3 2 2 5 3 83 5.45
Mayza 0 0 1 1 1 0 5 4.50
Law, H, 4 1 3 1 1 2 0 26 4.91
Boshers, H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 5.11
Romano, H, 3 1 0 0 0 1 2 23 4.50
Giles, S, 18-19 1 0 0 0 0 3 12 1.67

Mayza pitched to 1 batters in the 6th

Inherited runners-scored_Smith 1-1, Mayza 1-0, Law 2-2, Boshers 3-0. HBP_Romano (Gurriel).

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:04. A_26,414 (53,506).

