Toronto 6, Houston 4

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|4
|6
|4
|9
|9
|
|Springer rf-cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.295
|Altuve 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Bregman ss
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|1
|.290
|Alvarez dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.319
|Gurriel 1b
|2
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.309
|Toro 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Reddick lf-rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.267
|Maldonado c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|a-Brantley ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.332
|Marisnick cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|b-Díaz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Chirinos c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|6
|10
|6
|4
|7
|
|Bichette ss
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.338
|Biggio 2b
|3
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.215
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.280
|Grichuk rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.234
|Hernández cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.222
|Drury 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.223
|Tellez 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.220
|Jansen c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Fisher lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.164
|Houston
|100
|002
|100_4
|6
|0
|Toronto
|003
|201
|00x_6
|10
|0
a-popped out for Maldonado in the 8th. b-pinch hit for Marisnick in the 8th.
LOB_Houston 8, Toronto 7. 2B_Gurriel (38), Biggio (12). HR_Hernández (21), off Valdez; Biggio (12), off Valdez. RBIs_Bregman 2 (94), Gurriel 2 (97), Grichuk (60), Hernández 2 (52), Biggio 3 (35). SB_Bichette (3). SF_Bregman.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Toro, Alvarez, Díaz); Toronto 2 (Fisher, Guerrero Jr.). RISP_Houston 1 for 8; Toronto 3 for 5.
GIDP_Altuve, Toro, Marisnick.
DP_Toronto 4 (Bichette, Fisher, Tellez, Fisher; Biggio, Tellez; Bichette, Tellez; Drury, Biggio, Tellez).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Valdez, L, 4-7
|5
|2-3
|9
|6
|6
|3
|5
|103
|5.55
|Smith
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|1.53
|Sneed
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.02
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Buchholz, W, 1-3
|5
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|5
|3
|83
|5.45
|Mayza
|0
|
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|4.50
|Law, H, 4
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|26
|4.91
|Boshers, H, 2
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|5.11
|Romano, H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|4.50
|Giles, S, 18-19
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|12
|1.67
Mayza pitched to 1 batters in the 6th
Inherited runners-scored_Smith 1-1, Mayza 1-0, Law 2-2, Boshers 3-0. HBP_Romano (Gurriel).
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_3:04. A_26,414 (53,506).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.