Toronto 6, Houston 4

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 4 6 4 9 9 Springer rf-cf 3 1 1 0 2 1 .295 Altuve 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .302 Bregman ss 1 1 0 2 3 1 .290 Alvarez dh 3 1 0 0 1 1 .319 Gurriel 1b 2 0 2 2 1 0 .309 Toro 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Reddick lf-rf 2 0 1 0 2 0 .267 Maldonado c 3 1 1 0 0 2 .182 a-Brantley ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .332 Marisnick cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .241 b-Díaz ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .271 Chirinos c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .236

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 6 10 6 4 7 Bichette ss 5 2 2 0 0 1 .338 Biggio 2b 3 2 2 3 1 0 .215 Guerrero Jr. dh 3 0 1 0 1 0 .280 Grichuk rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .234 Hernández cf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .222 Drury 3b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .223 Tellez 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .220 Jansen c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .210 Fisher lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .164

Houston 100 002 100_4 6 0 Toronto 003 201 00x_6 10 0

a-popped out for Maldonado in the 8th. b-pinch hit for Marisnick in the 8th.

LOB_Houston 8, Toronto 7. 2B_Gurriel (38), Biggio (12). HR_Hernández (21), off Valdez; Biggio (12), off Valdez. RBIs_Bregman 2 (94), Gurriel 2 (97), Grichuk (60), Hernández 2 (52), Biggio 3 (35). SB_Bichette (3). SF_Bregman.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Toro, Alvarez, Díaz); Toronto 2 (Fisher, Guerrero Jr.). RISP_Houston 1 for 8; Toronto 3 for 5.

GIDP_Altuve, Toro, Marisnick.

DP_Toronto 4 (Bichette, Fisher, Tellez, Fisher; Biggio, Tellez; Bichette, Tellez; Drury, Biggio, Tellez).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Valdez, L, 4-7 5 2-3 9 6 6 3 5 103 5.55 Smith 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 26 1.53 Sneed 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.02

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Buchholz, W, 1-3 5 2-3 3 2 2 5 3 83 5.45 Mayza 0 0 1 1 1 0 5 4.50 Law, H, 4 1 3 1 1 2 0 26 4.91 Boshers, H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 5.11 Romano, H, 3 1 0 0 0 1 2 23 4.50 Giles, S, 18-19 1 0 0 0 0 3 12 1.67

Mayza pitched to 1 batters in the 6th

Inherited runners-scored_Smith 1-1, Mayza 1-0, Law 2-2, Boshers 3-0. HBP_Romano (Gurriel).

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:04. A_26,414 (53,506).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.