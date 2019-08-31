Toronto FC 1, New England 1

Toronto FC 0 1 — 1 New England 0 1 — 1

First half_None.

Second half_1, Toronto FC, Benezet, 1, 74th minute; 2, New England, Bou, 6 (Fagundez), 86th.

Goalies_Toronto FC, Quentin Westberg, Alex Bono; New England, Matt Turner, Brad Knighton.

Yellow Cards_Farrell, New England, 37th; Mavinga, Toronto FC, 57th.

Referee_Tim Ford. Assistant Referees_Kathryn Nesbitt, Gjovalin Bori, Ted Unkel. 4th Official_Alejandro Mariscal.

A_16,588.

Lineups

Toronto FC_Quentin Westberg; Auro (Ashtone Morgan, 78th), Omar Gonzalez, Chris Mavinga; Nicolas Benezet (Drew Moor, 76th), Michael Bradley, Marky Delgado, Richie Laryea, Alejandro Pozuelo; Erickson Gallardo (Nick DeLeon, 63rd), Patrick Mullins.

New England_Matt Turner; Andrew Farrell (Antonio Delamea Mlinar, 83rd), Michael Mancienne; Brandon Bye, Luis Caicedo, Zahibo (Juan Caicedo, 67th); Juan Agudelo, Gustavo Bou, Carles Gil, DeJuan Jones, Cristian Penilla (Diego Fagundez, 73rd).

