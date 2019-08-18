Toronto FC 2, Columbus 2

Columbus 0 2 — 2 Toronto FC 1 1 — 2

First half_1, Toronto FC, Osorio 4(Altidore), 42nd minute.

Second half_2, Columbus, Santos 9(Trapp), 48th, 3, Columbus, Accam 2(Afful), 82nd, 4, Toronto FC, Altidore 10(Auro), 90th.

Goalies_Columbus, Eloy Room; Toronto FC, Quentin Westberg.

Yellow Cards_Mensah, Columbus, 90th+2.

Advertisement

Red Cards_None.

Referee_Ramy Touchan. Assistant Referees_Ian Anderson, Matthew Nelson, Alan Kelly. 4th Official_Rubiel Vazquez.

A_17,494 (20,145)

___

Lineups

Columbus_Eloy Room, Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah, Josh Williams, Connor Maloney(David Accam, 80th), Luis Diaz(Romario Williams, 79th), Pedro Santos, Wil Trapp, Artur, Youness Mokhtar(Luis Argudo, 67th), Gyasi Zardes.

Toronto FC_Quentin Westberg, Auro, Omar Gonzalez, Chris Mavinga, Justin Morrow(Richie Laryea, 46th), Jonathan Osorio, Alejandro Pozuelo, Michael Bradley, Nick DeLeon(Marky Delgado, 59th), Jozy Altidore, Patrick Mullins(Drew Moor, 72nd).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.