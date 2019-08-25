Toronto FC 2, Montreal 1

Montreal 0 1 — 1 Toronto FC 0 2 — 2

First half_None.

Second half_1, Montreal, Krkic, 1, 49th minute; 2, Toronto FC, Delgado, 1, 63rd; 3, Toronto FC, Morrow, 1 (Altidore), 81st.

Goalies_Montreal, Evan Bush, Clement Diop; Toronto FC, Quentin Westberg, Alex Bono.

Yellow Cards_Sagna, Montreal, 8th; Benezet, Toronto FC, 55th; Altidore, Toronto FC, 70th; Laryea, Toronto FC, 73rd; Morrow, Toronto FC, 79th.

Referee_Baldomero Toledo. Assistant Referees_Frank Anderson, Eric Weisbrod, Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Robert Sibiga.

A_28,989.

___

Lineups

Montreal_Evan Bush, Zachary Brault Guillard, Bacary Sagna, Jukka Raitala, Daniel Lovitz, Ballou Tabla(Anthony Jackson-Hamel, 69th, Jorge Luis Corrales, 83rd), Ken Krolicki(Shamit Shome, 90th+2), Saphir Taider, Lassi Lappalainen, Bojan Krkic, Maximiliano Urruti.

Toronto FC_Quentin Westberg, Auro, Omar Gonzalez, Chris Mavinga, Justin Morrow, Nicolas Benezet(Jonathan Osorio, 80th), Michael Bradley, Marky Delgado, Nick DeLeon(Alejandro Pozuelo, 46th), Jozy Altidore, Erickson Gallardo(Richie Laryea, 60th).

