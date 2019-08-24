Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Toronto FC 2, Montreal 1

August 24, 2019 9:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Montreal 0 1 1
Toronto FC 0 2 2

First half_None.

Second half_1, Montreal, Krkic, 1, 49th minute; 2, Toronto FC, Delgado, 1, 63rd; 3, Toronto FC, Morrow, 1 (Altidore), 81st.

Goalies_Montreal, Evan Bush, Clement Diop; Toronto FC, Quentin Westberg, Alex Bono.

Yellow Cards_Sagna, Montreal, 8th; Benezet, Toronto FC, 55th; Altidore, Toronto FC, 70th; Laryea, Toronto FC, 73rd; Morrow, Toronto FC, 79th.

Advertisement

Referee_Baldomero Toledo. Assistant Referees_Frank Anderson, Eric Weisbrod, Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Robert Sibiga.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

A_28,989.

___

Lineups

Montreal_Evan Bush, Zachary Brault Guillard, Bacary Sagna, Jukka Raitala, Daniel Lovitz, Ballou Tabla(Anthony Jackson-Hamel, 69th, Jorge Luis Corrales, 83rd), Ken Krolicki(Shamit Shome, 90th+2), Saphir Taider, Lassi Lappalainen, Bojan Krkic, Maximiliano Urruti.

Toronto FC_Quentin Westberg, Auro, Omar Gonzalez, Chris Mavinga, Justin Morrow, Nicolas Benezet(Jonathan Osorio, 80th), Michael Bradley, Marky Delgado, Nick DeLeon(Alejandro Pozuelo, 46th), Jozy Altidore, Erickson Gallardo(Richie Laryea, 60th).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1861: Secret Service arrest Confederate spy Rose Greenhow