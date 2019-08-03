Toronto FC-Red Bulls, Sums

Toronto 0 0—0 New York 0 2—2

First half_None.

Second half_1, New York, Mavinga, 0 (own goal), 55th minute; 2, New York, Lawrence, 1, 90th.

Goalies_Toronto, Quentin Westberg, Alex Bono; New York, Luis Robles, Ryan Meara.

Yellow Cards_New York, Casseres Jr, 68th; Long, 70th. Toronto, Pozuelo, 84th.

Red Cards_Toronto, Morrow, 89th.

Referee_Jair Marrufo. Assistant Referees_Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho; Jose Da Silva; Ricardo Salazar. 4th Official_Greg Dopka.

A_20,128.

Lineups

New York_Luis Robles; Rece Buckmaster, Kemar Lawrence, Aaron Long, Tim Parker; Sean Davis, Derrick Etienne (Cristian Casseres Jr, 45th), Kaku, Daniel Royer, Marc Rzatkowski; Brian White (Bradley Wright-Phillips, 82nd).

Toronto_Quentin Westberg; Auro, Omar Gonzalez, Chris Mavinga (Laurent Ciman, 77th), Justin Morrow; Michael Bradley, Nick DeLeon (Richie Laryea, 52nd), Jonathan Osorio, Alejandro Pozuelo; Jozy Altidore, Jacob Shaffelburg (Nicolas Benezet, 65th).

