Tour Championship Par Scores

Saturday At East Lake Golf Club Atlanta Bonus Money: $15 million (Winner-take-all) Yardage: 7,346; Par: 70 (35-35) FedExCup Starting Strokes in parentheses Suspended Third Round (Four completed the round) Justin Thomas (-10) 70-68-NF—138 -12 Rory McIlroy (-5) 66-67-NF—133 -11 Brooks Koepka (-7) 67-67-NF—134 -11 Xander Schauffele (-4) 64-69-NF—133 -10 Chez Reavie (-1) 71-64-NF—135 -9 Paul Casey (-2) 66-67-NF—133 -9 Patrick Reed (-6) 70-70-NF—140 -7 Gary Woodland (-3) 68-73-NF—141 -5 Matt Kuchar (-4) 66-72-NF—138 -5 Adam Scott (-3) 68-70-NF—138 -5 Patrick Cantlay (-8) 70-71-NF—141 -5 Hideki Matsuyama (-3) 66-75-NF—141 -4 Kevin Kisner (-2) 71-70-NF—141 -4 Jon Rahm (-4) 68-72-NF—140 -4 Tony Finau (-3) 70-69-NF—139 -4 Bryson DeChambeau (E) 68-71-NF—139 -3 Corey Conners (-1) 68-71-NF—139 -3 Webb Simpson (-4) 74-70-NF—144 -2 Tommy Fleetwood (-1) 69-70-NF—139 -1 Abraham Ancer (-4) 72-69-NF—141 -1 Sungjae Im (-1) 67-71-NF—138 -1 Brandt Snedeker (-2) 73-72-67—212 E Jason Kokrak (E) 71-67-NF—138 E Rickie Fowler (-2) 71-71-NF—142 +1 Justin Rose (-2) 68-74-NF—142 +1 Louis Oosthuizen (E) 70-71-NF—141 +2 Charles Howell III (E) 68-73-NF—141 +2 Marc Leishman (-1) 71-73-72—216 +5 Dustin Johnson (-3) 73-72-75—220 +7 Lucas Glover (E) 73-75-70—218 +8

