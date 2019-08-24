Tour Championship Par Scores

|Saturday
|At East Lake Golf Club
|Atlanta
|Bonus Money: $15 million (Winner-take-all)
|Yardage: 7,346; Par: 70 (35-35)
|FedExCup Starting Strokes in parentheses
|Suspended Third Round (Four completed the round)
|Justin Thomas (-10)
|70-68-NF—138
|-12
|Rory McIlroy (-5)
|66-67-NF—133
|-11
|Brooks Koepka (-7)
|67-67-NF—134
|-11
|Xander Schauffele (-4)
|64-69-NF—133
|-10
|Chez Reavie (-1)
|71-64-NF—135
|-9
|Paul Casey (-2)
|66-67-NF—133
|-9
|Patrick Reed (-6)
|70-70-NF—140
|-7
|Gary Woodland (-3)
|68-73-NF—141
|-5
|Matt Kuchar (-4)
|66-72-NF—138
|-5
|Adam Scott (-3)
|68-70-NF—138
|-5
|Patrick Cantlay (-8)
|70-71-NF—141
|-5
|Hideki Matsuyama (-3)
|66-75-NF—141
|-4
|Kevin Kisner (-2)
|71-70-NF—141
|-4
|Jon Rahm (-4)
|68-72-NF—140
|-4
|Tony Finau (-3)
|70-69-NF—139
|-4
|Bryson DeChambeau (E)
|68-71-NF—139
|-3
|Corey Conners (-1)
|68-71-NF—139
|-3
|Webb Simpson (-4)
|74-70-NF—144
|-2
|Tommy Fleetwood (-1)
|69-70-NF—139
|-1
|Abraham Ancer (-4)
|72-69-NF—141
|-1
|Sungjae Im (-1)
|67-71-NF—138
|-1
|Brandt Snedeker (-2)
|73-72-67—212
|E
|Jason Kokrak (E)
|71-67-NF—138
|E
|Rickie Fowler (-2)
|71-71-NF—142
|+1
|Justin Rose (-2)
|68-74-NF—142
|+1
|Louis Oosthuizen (E)
|70-71-NF—141
|+2
|Charles Howell III (E)
|68-73-NF—141
|+2
|Marc Leishman (-1)
|71-73-72—216
|+5
|Dustin Johnson (-3)
|73-72-75—220
|+7
|Lucas Glover (E)
|73-75-70—218
|+8
