Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tour Championship Par Scores

August 24, 2019 5:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Saturday
At East Lake Golf Club
Atlanta
Bonus Money: $15 million (Winner-take-all)
Yardage: 7,346; Par: 70 (35-35)
FedExCup Starting Strokes in parentheses
Suspended Third Round (Four completed the round)
Justin Thomas (-10) 70-68-NF—138 -12
Rory McIlroy (-5) 66-67-NF—133 -11
Brooks Koepka (-7) 67-67-NF—134 -11
Xander Schauffele (-4) 64-69-NF—133 -10
Chez Reavie (-1) 71-64-NF—135 -9
Paul Casey (-2) 66-67-NF—133 -9
Patrick Reed (-6) 70-70-NF—140 -7
Gary Woodland (-3) 68-73-NF—141 -5
Matt Kuchar (-4) 66-72-NF—138 -5
Adam Scott (-3) 68-70-NF—138 -5
Patrick Cantlay (-8) 70-71-NF—141 -5
Hideki Matsuyama (-3) 66-75-NF—141 -4
Kevin Kisner (-2) 71-70-NF—141 -4
Jon Rahm (-4) 68-72-NF—140 -4
Tony Finau (-3) 70-69-NF—139 -4
Bryson DeChambeau (E) 68-71-NF—139 -3
Corey Conners (-1) 68-71-NF—139 -3
Webb Simpson (-4) 74-70-NF—144 -2
Tommy Fleetwood (-1) 69-70-NF—139 -1
Abraham Ancer (-4) 72-69-NF—141 -1
Sungjae Im (-1) 67-71-NF—138 -1
Brandt Snedeker (-2) 73-72-67—212 E
Jason Kokrak (E) 71-67-NF—138 E
Rickie Fowler (-2) 71-71-NF—142 +1
Justin Rose (-2) 68-74-NF—142 +1
Louis Oosthuizen (E) 70-71-NF—141 +2
Charles Howell III (E) 68-73-NF—141 +2
Marc Leishman (-1) 71-73-72—216 +5
Dustin Johnson (-3) 73-72-75—220 +7
Lucas Glover (E) 73-75-70—218 +8

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1861: Secret Service arrest Confederate spy Rose Greenhow