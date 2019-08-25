Tour Championship Par Scores

Sunday At East Lake Golf Club Atlanta Bonus Money: $15 million (Winner-take-all) Yardage: 7,346; Par: 70 FedExCup Starting Strokes in parentheses Third Round Brooks Koepka (-7) 67-67-68—202 -15 Rory McIlroy (-5) 66-67-68—201 -14 Xander Schauffele (-4) 64-69-67—200 -14 Paul Casey (-2) 66-67-68—201 -11 Justin Thomas (-10) 70-68-71—209 -11 Hideki Matsuyama (-3) 66-75-66—207 -6 Jon Rahm (-4) 68-72-68—208 -6 Chez Reavie (-1) 71-64-70—205 -6 Matt Kuchar (-4) 66-72-71—209 -5 Bryson DeChambeau (E) 68-71-67—206 -4 Tony Finau (-3) 70-69-70—209 -4 Adam Scott (-3) 68-70-71—209 -4 Kevin Kisner (-2) 71-70-68—209 -3 Gary Woodland (-3) 68-73-69—210 -3 Patrick Reed (-6) 70-70-73—213 -3 Webb Simpson (-4) 74-70-68—212 -2 Patrick Cantlay (-8) 70-71-75—216 -2 Corey Conners (-1) 68-71-71—210 -1 Tommy Fleetwood (-1) 69-70-71—210 -1 Abraham Ancer (-4) 72-69-72—213 -1 Brandt Snedeker (-2) 73-72-67—212 E Rickie Fowler (-2) 71-71-70—212 E Jason Kokrak (E) 71-67-72—210 E Sungjae Im (-1) 67-71-73—211 E Louis Oosthuizen (E) 70-71-70—211 +1 Justin Rose (-2) 68-74-71—213 +1 Charles Howell III (E) 68-73-71—212 +2 Marc Leishman (-1) 71-73-72—216 +5 Dustin Johnson (-3) 73-72-75—220 +7 Lucas Glover (E) 73-75-70—218 +8

