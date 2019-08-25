Tour Championship Par Scores

|Sunday
|At East Lake Golf Club
|Atlanta
|Bonus Money: $15 million (Winner-take-all)
|Yardage: 7,346; Par: 70
|FedExCup Starting Strokes in parentheses
|Third Round
|Brooks Koepka (-7)
|67-67-68—202
|-15
|Rory McIlroy (-5)
|66-67-68—201
|-14
|Xander Schauffele (-4)
|64-69-67—200
|-14
|Paul Casey (-2)
|66-67-68—201
|-11
|Justin Thomas (-10)
|70-68-71—209
|-11
|Hideki Matsuyama (-3)
|66-75-66—207
|-6
|Jon Rahm (-4)
|68-72-68—208
|-6
|Chez Reavie (-1)
|71-64-70—205
|-6
|Matt Kuchar (-4)
|66-72-71—209
|-5
|Bryson DeChambeau (E)
|68-71-67—206
|-4
|Tony Finau (-3)
|70-69-70—209
|-4
|Adam Scott (-3)
|68-70-71—209
|-4
|Kevin Kisner (-2)
|71-70-68—209
|-3
|Gary Woodland (-3)
|68-73-69—210
|-3
|Patrick Reed (-6)
|70-70-73—213
|-3
|Webb Simpson (-4)
|74-70-68—212
|-2
|Patrick Cantlay (-8)
|70-71-75—216
|-2
|Corey Conners (-1)
|68-71-71—210
|-1
|Tommy Fleetwood (-1)
|69-70-71—210
|-1
|Abraham Ancer (-4)
|72-69-72—213
|-1
|Brandt Snedeker (-2)
|73-72-67—212
|E
|Rickie Fowler (-2)
|71-71-70—212
|E
|Jason Kokrak (E)
|71-67-72—210
|E
|Sungjae Im (-1)
|67-71-73—211
|E
|Louis Oosthuizen (E)
|70-71-70—211
|+1
|Justin Rose (-2)
|68-74-71—213
|+1
|Charles Howell III (E)
|68-73-71—212
|+2
|Marc Leishman (-1)
|71-73-72—216
|+5
|Dustin Johnson (-3)
|73-72-75—220
|+7
|Lucas Glover (E)
|73-75-70—218
|+8
