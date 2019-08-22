Tour Championship Par Scores

|Thursday
|At East Lake Golf Club
|Atlanta
|Bonus Money: $15 million (Winner-take-all)
|Yardage: 7,346; Par: 70 (35-35)
|FedExCup Starting Strokes in parentheses
|Xander Schauffele (-4)
|32-32—64
|-10
|Brooks Koepka (-7)
|34-33—67
|-10
|Justin Thomas (-10)
|34-36—70
|-10
|Rory McIlroy (-5)
|34-32—66
|-9
|Matt Kuchar (-4)
|34-32—66
|-8
|Patrick Cantlay (-8)
|34-36—70
|-8
|Hideki Matsuyama (-3)
|32-34—66
|-7
|Paul Casey (-2)
|32-34—66
|-6
|Jon Rahm (-4)
|32-36—68
|-6
|Patrick Reed (-6)
|35-35—70
|-6
|Adam Scott (-3)
|35-33—68
|-5
|Gary Woodland (-3)
|35-33—68
|-5
|Sungjae Im (-1)
|35-32—67
|-4
|Justin Rose (-2)
|34-34—68
|-4
|Corey Conners (-1)
|33-35—68
|-3
|Tony Finau (-3)
|34-36—70
|-3
|Charles Howell III (E)
|35-33—68
|-2
|Bryson DeChambeau (E)
|34-34—68
|-2
|Tommy Fleetwood (-1)
|34-35—69
|-2
|Abraham Ancer (-4)
|37-35—72
|-2
|Rickie Fowler (-2)
|36-35—71
|-1
|Kevin Kisner (-2)
|37-34—71
|-1
|Louis Oosthuizen (E)
|35-35—70
|E
|Chez Reavie (-1)
|35-36—71
|E
|Marc Leishman (-1)
|36-35—71
|E
|Dustin Johnson (-3)
|39-34—73
|E
|Webb Simpson (-4)
|37-37—74
|E
|Jason Kokrak (E)
|34-37—71
|+1
|Brandt Snedeker (-2)
|36-37—73
|+1
|Lucas Glover (E)
|33-40—73
|+3
