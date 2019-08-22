Listen Live Sports

Tour Championship Par Scores

August 22, 2019 6:08 pm
 
Thursday
At East Lake Golf Club
Atlanta
Bonus Money: $15 million (Winner-take-all)
Yardage: 7,346; Par: 70 (35-35)
FedExCup Starting Strokes in parentheses
Xander Schauffele (-4) 32-32—64 -10
Brooks Koepka (-7) 34-33—67 -10
Justin Thomas (-10) 34-36—70 -10
Rory McIlroy (-5) 34-32—66 -9
Matt Kuchar (-4) 34-32—66 -8
Patrick Cantlay (-8) 34-36—70 -8
Hideki Matsuyama (-3) 32-34—66 -7
Paul Casey (-2) 32-34—66 -6
Jon Rahm (-4) 32-36—68 -6
Patrick Reed (-6) 35-35—70 -6
Adam Scott (-3) 35-33—68 -5
Gary Woodland (-3) 35-33—68 -5
Sungjae Im (-1) 35-32—67 -4
Justin Rose (-2) 34-34—68 -4
Corey Conners (-1) 33-35—68 -3
Tony Finau (-3) 34-36—70 -3
Charles Howell III (E) 35-33—68 -2
Bryson DeChambeau (E) 34-34—68 -2
Tommy Fleetwood (-1) 34-35—69 -2
Abraham Ancer (-4) 37-35—72 -2
Rickie Fowler (-2) 36-35—71 -1
Kevin Kisner (-2) 37-34—71 -1
Louis Oosthuizen (E) 35-35—70 E
Chez Reavie (-1) 35-36—71 E
Marc Leishman (-1) 36-35—71 E
Dustin Johnson (-3) 39-34—73 E
Webb Simpson (-4) 37-37—74 E
Jason Kokrak (E) 34-37—71 +1
Brandt Snedeker (-2) 36-37—73 +1
Lucas Glover (E) 33-40—73 +3

