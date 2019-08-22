Tour Championship Par Scores

Thursday At East Lake Golf Club Atlanta Bonus Money: $15 million (Winner-take-all) Yardage: 7,346; Par: 70 (35-35) FedExCup Starting Strokes in parentheses Xander Schauffele (-4) 32-32—64 -10 Brooks Koepka (-7) 34-33—67 -10 Justin Thomas (-10) 34-36—70 -10 Rory McIlroy (-5) 34-32—66 -9 Matt Kuchar (-4) 34-32—66 -8 Patrick Cantlay (-8) 34-36—70 -8 Hideki Matsuyama (-3) 32-34—66 -7 Paul Casey (-2) 32-34—66 -6 Jon Rahm (-4) 32-36—68 -6 Patrick Reed (-6) 35-35—70 -6 Adam Scott (-3) 35-33—68 -5 Gary Woodland (-3) 35-33—68 -5 Sungjae Im (-1) 35-32—67 -4 Justin Rose (-2) 34-34—68 -4 Corey Conners (-1) 33-35—68 -3 Tony Finau (-3) 34-36—70 -3 Charles Howell III (E) 35-33—68 -2 Bryson DeChambeau (E) 34-34—68 -2 Tommy Fleetwood (-1) 34-35—69 -2 Abraham Ancer (-4) 37-35—72 -2 Rickie Fowler (-2) 36-35—71 -1 Kevin Kisner (-2) 37-34—71 -1 Louis Oosthuizen (E) 35-35—70 E Chez Reavie (-1) 35-36—71 E Marc Leishman (-1) 36-35—71 E Dustin Johnson (-3) 39-34—73 E Webb Simpson (-4) 37-37—74 E Jason Kokrak (E) 34-37—71 +1 Brandt Snedeker (-2) 36-37—73 +1 Lucas Glover (E) 33-40—73 +3

