Trainer O’Neill ties own record with 5 winners at Del Mar

August 1, 2019
 
DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) — Trainer Doug O’Neill sent out five winners, including four long shots, at Del Mar on Wednesday, tying his own record for a single day at the seaside track.

He began the seven-race card with an upset by So Gucci in the first that paid $49.20. Oil Can Knight won the third at $24.60, while Vegan took the fourth paying $15.80. In the fifth, Convince paid $15.40.

Ocean Fury won the seventh race paying $6.20 as the second choice.

O’Neill, a two-time Kentucky Derby winner, has won five training titles at Del Mar. He equaled his record set on July 29, 2015.

Leandro Mora, O’Neill’s longtime assistant, says the barn would celebrate with a lobster dinner.

Across the country Wednesday, jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. rode five winners at Saratoga.

