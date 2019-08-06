Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL

COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE — Suspended Seattle INF Tim Beckham 80 games for violating Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled OF DJ Stewart from Norfolk (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Transferred LHP Manny Banuelos to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of LHP Héctor Santiago from Charlotte (IL). Reinstated C Welington Castillo from the family medical emergency leave list.

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed 3B Jeimer Candelario and RHP Jordan Zimmermann on the 10-day IL, Candelario retroactive to Monday. Optioned RHPs Eduardo Jimenez and Victor Alcantara to Toledo (IL). Recalled LHP Matt Hall and 3B Dawel Lugo from Toledo. Reinstated RHP Spencer Turnbull from the 10-day IL. Claimed RHP David McKay off waivers from the Seattle Mariners.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Released C Jonathan Lucroy.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Traded RHP Drew Hutchison to the L.A. Angels for cash.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Placed 2B Tim Lopes on the 10-day IL. Reinstated RHP Brandon Brennan from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Gerson Bautista to Tacoma (PCL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHP Yonny Chirinos on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Austin Pruitt from Durham (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Sent RHP Luke Farrell and LHP Yohander Mendez to Frisco (TL) for rehab assignments.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Taylor Clarke to Reno (PCL). Designated RHP Zack Godley for assignment. Recalled LHP Robby Scott from Reno. Selected the contract of RHP Kevin Ginkel from Reno.

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHP Brandon Kintzler on the 10-day IL. Activated RHP Pedro Strop off of the 10-day IL.

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned LHP Wandy Peralta to Louisville (IL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Placed OF Alex Verdugo on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Caleb Ferguson and INF Edwin Rios from Oklahoma City (PCL). Optioned RHP Tony Gonsolin to Oklahoma City.

MIAMI MARLINS — Returned RHP Robert Dugger to New Orleans (PCL). Designated INF Yadiel Rivera for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Héctor Noesí from New Orleans (PCL).

NEW YORK METS — Returned RHP Walker Lockett to Syracuse (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Sent RHP Clay Holmes to Altoona (EL) for a rehab assignment. Reinstated RHP Richard Rodriguez from paternity list. Reinstated LHP Steven Brault from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Yefry Ramirez and RHP Dario Agrazal to Indianapolis (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Designated LHP Adalberto Mejia for assignment. Assigned RHP Mike Mayers outright to Memphis (PCL). Selected the contract of RHP Junior Fernandez from Memphis.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned RHP Ryan Dull and LHP Sam Selman to Sacramento (PCL). Designated INF Joe Panik for assignment. Recalled LHPs Conner Menez and Wililams Jerez from Sacramento.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Requested unconditional release waivers for LHP Tony Sipp. Agreed to terms with INF Asdrúbal Cabrera on a one-year contract. Optioned INF Adrián Sanchez to Harrisburg (EL). Designated RHP Kyle Barraclough for assignment.

American Association

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Released LHP Sean Stutzman.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Released INF Carlos Garcia.

Atlantic League

NEW BRITAIN BEES — Released INF Joe Poletsky. Signed 3B Wander Franco.

SOMERSET PATRIOTS — Released LHP Brett Oberholtzer. Signed OF Teodoro Martinez and RHP Junior Rincon.

SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Released RHP Rogelio Bernal.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Placed 1B Carlos Castro on the suspended list. Released RHP Chris Cepeda.

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed RHP Jackson Owens. Released LHP Chris Erwin and RHP Cameron Vige.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Released RHP David Lemasters.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed C Gian Martellini.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed OF Kirvin Moesquit.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed G Brandon Goodwin to a two-way contract.

MIAMI HEAT — Signed F Udonis Haslem.

Women’s NBA

CONNECTICUT SUN — Traded F Kristine Anigwe to Dallas for C Theresa Plaisance.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived/injured WR Blake Jackson.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed RB Keith Ford off of waivers from the Indianapolis Colts. Waived/injured T Jason Spriggs.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived OL Austin Droogsma. Signed OL Malcolm Bunche.

HOCKEY American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed F Greg Chase.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

CINCINNATI — Waived M Eric Alexander.

D.C. UNITED — Announced F Wayne Rooney will leave the club and return to England following the 2019 season. Traded a 2019 international roster slot to Minnesota for general allocation money. Traded general allocation money and a 2020 international roster spot to Portland for targeted allocation money. Acquired Vancouver Whitecaps M Felipe Martins for $75,000 of 2020 targeted allocated money and an International Roster Spot in 2019.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Loaned G Bobby Shuttleworth to Sacramento (USL Championship) for the remainder of the season.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Acquired F Michaell Chirinos on loan from CD Olimpia (Liga Salva Vida-Honduras).

COLLEGE

FLORIDA GULF COAST — Named Madeline Marck-Sherk assistant women’s golf coach, Lara Jackson assistant swimming and diving coach and Andy Waeger volunteer assistant swimming and diving coach.

FORDHAM — Promoted Brian Horowitz to track and field and cross country coach.

NEW JERSEY CITY — Announced the resignation of women’s assistant soccer coach Katie Feehan.

RUTGERS — Named Brittney Harris director of operations for gymnastics.

