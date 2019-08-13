Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Chandler Shepherd from Norfolk (IL).
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned LHP Eric Skoglund to Omaha (PCL). Signed RHP Nick Howard to a minor league contract.
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Designated OF Blake Swihart for assignment.
CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned RHP Dillon Maples to Iowa (PCL). Reinstated LHP Kyle Ryan from the bereavement list.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Fired hitting coach John Mallee. Named senior adviser to the general manager Charlie Manuel hitting coach for the remainder of the season.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Sent C Francisco Cervelli to Indianapolis (IL) for a rehab assignment.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned C Andrew Knizner to Memphis (PCL). Placed OF Jose Martinez on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of OF Randy Arozarena from Memphis. Reinstated C Yadier Molina from the 10-day IL.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned LHP Conner Menez to Sacramento (PCL).
SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Signed INF Joel Davis.
LANCASTER BARNSTORMERS — Released 2B Zach Shank.
NEW BRITAIN BEES — Released C Tyler Clark.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Signed C Justin Patton.
WNBA — Suspended Phoenix C Brittney Griner three games, Dallas Fs Kristine Anigwe and Kayla Thornton two games and Phoenix G Diana Taurasi and Dallas F Kaela Davis one game for their actions during Saturday’s game.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Waived WR Emanuel Hall.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived CB Hamp Cheevers and P Johnny Townsend. Signed DB Makinton Dorleant and CB Joshua Holsey.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived DL Dare Odeyingbo. Signed S Darian Stewart.
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Agreed to terms with D Colton Saucerman on a one-year contract.
CHATTANOOGA — Named Mike Hatcher head assistant wrestling coach.
MANHATTANVILLE — Named Chris Abramo men’s and women’s golf coach and Paul Templeton men’s soccer coach.
PENNSYLVANIA — Named Joy De Jesús senior associate athletic director/chief financial officer.
