Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Chandler Shepherd from Norfolk (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned LHP Eric Skoglund to Omaha (PCL). Signed RHP Nick Howard to a minor league contract.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Designated OF Blake Swihart for assignment.

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned RHP Dillon Maples to Iowa (PCL). Reinstated LHP Kyle Ryan from the bereavement list.

Advertisement

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Fired hitting coach John Mallee. Named senior adviser to the general manager Charlie Manuel hitting coach for the remainder of the season.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Sent C Francisco Cervelli to Indianapolis (IL) for a rehab assignment.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned C Andrew Knizner to Memphis (PCL). Placed OF Jose Martinez on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of OF Randy Arozarena from Memphis. Reinstated C Yadier Molina from the 10-day IL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned LHP Conner Menez to Sacramento (PCL).

American Association

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Signed INF Joel Davis.

Atlantic League

LANCASTER BARNSTORMERS — Released 2B Zach Shank.

NEW BRITAIN BEES — Released C Tyler Clark.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Signed C Justin Patton.

Women’s NBA

WNBA — Suspended Phoenix C Brittney Griner three games, Dallas Fs Kristine Anigwe and Kayla Thornton two games and Phoenix G Diana Taurasi and Dallas F Kaela Davis one game for their actions during Saturday’s game.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived WR Emanuel Hall.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived CB Hamp Cheevers and P Johnny Townsend. Signed DB Makinton Dorleant and CB Joshua Holsey.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived DL Dare Odeyingbo. Signed S Darian Stewart.

HOCKEY ECHL

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Agreed to terms with D Colton Saucerman on a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

CHATTANOOGA — Named Mike Hatcher head assistant wrestling coach.

MANHATTANVILLE — Named Chris Abramo men’s and women’s golf coach and Paul Templeton men’s soccer coach.

PENNSYLVANIA — Named Joy De Jesús senior associate athletic director/chief financial officer.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.