Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL

USA BASEBALL — Named Scott Brosius bench coach, Roly de Armas bullpen coach, Phil Plantier hitting coach, Bryan Price pitching coach, Willie Randolph third base coach and Ernie Young first base coach of the Premier12 team.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Chandler Shepherd from Norfolk (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned LHP Eric Skoglund to Omaha (PCL). Recalled RHP Jacob Barnes from Omaha. Signed RHP Nick Howard to a minor league contract.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Cody Stashak to Rochester (IL). Reinstated RHP Sam Dyson from the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Designated LHP Joe Mantiply for assignment. Released LHP Daniel Camarena. Reinstated RHP Jonathan Loaisiga from the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Adonis Rosa from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned RHP Brock Stewart to Buffalo (IL). Recalled 1B Rowdy Tellez from Buffalo.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Designated OF Blake Swihart for assignment.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Patrick Weigel to Gwinnett (IL). Selected the contract of OF Rafael Ortega from Gwinnett.

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned RHP Dillon Maples to Iowa (PCL). Reinstated LHP Kyle Ryan from the bereavement list.

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned OF Brian O’Gray to Louisville (IL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Placed INF Tyler White on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Kyle Garlick from Oklahoma City (PCL).

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Chris Mazza to Syracuse (IL). Recalled RHP Drew Gagnon from Syracuse.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Fired hitting coach John Mallee. Named senior adviser to the general manager Charlie Manuel hitting coach for the remainder of the season.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Sent C Francisco Cervelli to Indianapolis (IL) for a rehab assignment.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned C Andrew Knizner to Memphis (PCL). Placed OF Jose Martinez on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of OF Randy Arozarena from Memphis. Reinstated C Yadier Molina from the 10-day IL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned LHP Conner Menez to Sacramento (PCL).

American Association

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Signed INF Joel Davis.

Atlantic League

LANCASTER BARNSTORMERS — Released 2B Zach Shank.

NEW BRITAIN BEES — Released C Tyler Clark.

SOMERSET PATRIOTS — Signed RHP Chris Beck.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Signed C Justin Patton.

Women’s NBA

WNBA — Suspended Phoenix C Brittney Griner three games, Dallas Fs Kristine Anigwe and Kayla Thornton two games and Phoenix G Diana Taurasi and Dallas F Kaela Davis one game for their actions during Saturday’s game.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived WR Emanuel Hall.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived OT Kent Perkins.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released QB Danny Etling.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed WR Amba Etta-Tawo on IR. Waived/injured TE Isaiah Searight. Waived DE Alex Jenkins. Signed TE Jake Powell.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived CB Hamp Cheevers and P Johnny Townsend. Signed DB Makinton Dorleant and CB Joshua Holsey.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived DL Dare Odeyingbo. Signed S Darian Stewart.

HOCKEY ECHL

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Agreed to terms with D Colton Saucerman on a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN — Promoted assistant baseball coach Thomas Butters to assistant head coach.

CHATTANOOGA — Named Mike Hatcher head assistant wrestling coach.

CHOWAN — Named Michael Branch assistant men’s and women’s swim coach.

HOFSTRA — Named Stacie Nadel assistant men’s and women’s cross country and track coach.

MANHATTANVILLE — Named Chris Abramo men’s and women’s golf coach and Paul Templeton men’s soccer coach.

PENNSYLVANIA — Named Joy De Jesús senior associate athletic director/chief financial officer.

RANDOLPH — Named Ryan Purrington cross country coach.

YALE — Named Ellyse Hamlin assistant women’s tennis coach.

