Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent OF Dwight Smith Jr. to Norfolk (IL) for a rehab assignment.

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHP Travis Lakins to Pawtucket (IL). Recalled RHP Josh Smith from Pawtucket.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent RHP Carlos Carrasco to Akron (EL) for a rehab assignment.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Designated LHP Adalberto Mejia for assignment. Recalled RHP Jaime Barria from Salt Lake (PCL). Added RHP Luke Bard as 26th man.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with RHP Trevor Rosenthal on a minor league contract.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Selected the contract of LHP A.J. Puk from Las Vegas (PCL). Released RHP Marco Estrada.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Placed OF Domingo Santana on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 19. Selected the contract of OF Jake Fraley from Tacoma (PCL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed OF Nomar Mazara on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of INF Nick Solak from Nashville (PCL). Added LHP Joe Palumbo as 26th man. Recalled LHP Brock Burke and RHP Jonathan Hernandez from Frisco (TL). Optioned RHPs Ian Gabut and Phillips Valdez to Nashville.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled INF Richard Ureña from Buffalo (IL). Optioned LHP Thomas Pannone to Buffalo.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned 3B David Bote and OF Mark Zagunis to Iowa (PCL). Activated RHP Steve Cishek off of the 10-day IL. Optioned INF David Bote to Iowa (PCL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Sent C Curt Casali and 2B Derek Dietrich to Louisville (IL) for rehab assignments.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated INF-OFs Chris Taylor and Kiké Hernandez from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Dylan Floro from Oklahoma City (PCL). Placed OF-INF Kristopher Negrón on the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Kyle Garlick and RHP Casey Sadler to Oklahoma City (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RHP Jose Urena to Jacksonville (SL) for a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Walker Lockett to Syracuse (IL). Designated RHP Brooks Pounder for assignment. Selected the contract of OF Rajai Davis from Syracuse.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed RHP Kyle Crick on the suspended list. Optioned SS Cole Tucker and RHP Montana DuRapau to Indianapolis (IL). Reinstated RHP Richard Rodríguez from the 10-day IL. Reinstated INF/OF José Osuna from the suspended list.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned OF Randy Arozarena to Memphis (PCL). Recalled OF Harrison Bader from Memphis.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Sent RHP Jacob Nix to El Paso (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed C Alec Sames.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed RHP Andrew Cartier.

MILWAUKEE MILKMEN — Released OF Nolan Earley. Signed OF Chris Scura.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Signed RHP Trevor Simms.

Atlantic League

SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Signed LHP Matt Purke.

YORK REVOLUTION — Released RHP Sam Burton.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed Gs Jaylen Adams and Rayjon Tucker.

NBA G League

WESTCHESTER KNICKS — Promoted assistant coach Derrick Alston to head coach.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Placed OL Garrett McGhin on IR. Signed OL Erik Magnuson.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Agreed to terms with LB Jaylon Smith on a contract extension.

DETROIT LIONS — Released RB Justin Stockton. Signed R Jordan Lasley.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived DE Dadi Nicolas. Signed RB James Williams.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed WR Marcus Kemp on IR. Released WR Davon Grayson and OL Abdul Beecham. Signed WRs De’Anthony Thomas and Jalen Tolliver and OL Jeff Allen.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived/injured WR Saeed Blacknall. Signed WR T.J. Rahming.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released P Ryan Allen.

NEW YORK JETS — Claimed S Derrick Kindred off waivers from Indianapolis. Waived CB Montrel Meander.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DE Alex McCalister.

HOCKEY American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed D Jeff Taylor.

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Agreed to terms with D Rob O’Gara on a one-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Awarded an expansion franchise to St. Louis to begin play in 2022. Fined Montreal Impact, Montreal coach Rémi Garde, FC Dallas and FC Dallas coach Luchi Gonzalez, undisclosed amounts for a violation of the mass confrontation policy during their Aug. 17 match. Fined FC Dallas Fs Dominique Badji and Zdenek Ondrasek undisclosed amounts for their roles in escalating the mass confrontation. Fined Montreal D Rudy Camacho an undisclosed amount for hands to the face, head or neck of an opponent. Fined New York City FC M Maximiliano Moralez an undisclosed amount for simulation/embellishment during an Aug. 17 against FC Cincinnati. Fined Sporting Kansas City M Roger Espinoza an undisclosed amount for simulation/embellishment during an Aug. 17 match against San Jose. Fined Los Angeles F Diego Rossi an undisclosed amount for simulation/embellishment during an Aug. 17 match against Real Salt Lake. Announced The Independent Review Panel unanimously rescinded the one-game suspension and accompanying fine for the red card Chicago M Nicolás Gaitán received in an Aug. 17 match against Philadelphia.

National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE — Released G Kaylan Marckese. Signed G Megan Hinz to a supplemental player contract.

COLLEGE

ARKANSAS STATE — Football coach Blake Anderson is taking a leave of absence. Promoted assistant head coach and defensive coordinator David Duggan to interim head coach.

HOFSTRA — Promoted Colin Curtin to men’s assistant basketball coach.

LOUISVILLE — Named Dori Carter assistant women’s golf coach.

NEW MEXICO — Announced softball players Taryn Young is transferring from Arizona and Reyan Tuck from Towson.

OAKLAND — Named Jeff Smith associate head men’s basketball coach.

SAINT AUGUSTINE’S — Named Roger Pfister athletic trainer.

SHENANDOAH — Promoted Josh Rader to associate head athletic trainer.

TENNESSEE TECH — Named Michelle DePolo softball coach.

WISCONSIN — Announced junior WR Quintez Cephus has rejoined the football team.

YALE — Named Taryn Sheehan women’s cross country coach/middle distance and distance coach.

