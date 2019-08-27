Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent LHP Manny Banuelos to Charlotte (IL) for a rehab assignment.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent RHP Danny Salazar to Akron (EL) and OF Jordan Luplow to Columbus (IL) for rehab assignments.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Assigned SS Wilfredo Tovar outright to Salt Lake (PCL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned LHP Lewis Thorpe to Rochester (IL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent RHP Austin Adams to Arkansas (TL) for a rehab assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Released RHP Nick Kingham.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent RHP Darren O’Day to Florida (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned C Austin Barnes to Oklahoma City (PCL). Reinstated C Russell Martin from the bereavement list.

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RHP Jose Urena and SS Miguel Rojas to New Orleans (PCL) for rehab assignments.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Released RHP Jhoulys Chacin.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned 3B Maikel Franco to Lehigh Valley (IL). Reinstated OF Bryce Harper from paternity leave. Sent RHP Edubray Ramos to Clearwater (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Sent OF Jose Martinez to Springfield (TL) for a rehab assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Sent RHP Johnny Cueto to Sacramento (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Signed RHP Josh Lucas to a minor league contract.

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Exercised 2020 options on Cs John Nester and Logan Trowbridge; LHPs Michael Gunn, Eudis Idrogo and Braden Pearson; INFs Ryan Brett, Grant Buck, Daniel Robertson, Angel Rosa and Chase Simpson; OFs Hunter Clanin, K.C. Huth, Zach Nehrir, Angel Reyes and Nick Rotola; and RHPs Garrett Alexander, Charlie Gillies, Stephen Johnson, Nefi Ogando, Bryan Saucedo, Jesus Sanchez, D.J. Sharabi, John Shull, Jared Wilson and Tyler Wilson.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Released RHP Luis Diaz.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed G Armoni Brooks.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released DL Terrell McClain. Signed OL Jacob Ohnesorge.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived WR Jaelen Strong.

DETROIT LIONS — Released QB David Fales. Signed QB Luis Perez.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released CB Bené Benwikere and WR Jordan Taylor.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Traded the rights to M Hany Mukhtar to Nashville (USL Championship) for general allocation money.

USL Championship

NASHVILLE — Signed M Hany Mukhtar.

TENNIS

WTA — Elected Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys top 20 representatives, Donna Vekic 21-50 representative, Aleksandra Krunic 51-100 representive and Gabriela Dabrowski 21+ representative of the Players’ Council, Alastair Garland tournament board representative for Asia/Pacific and Victor Ruiz Asia/Pacific Tier III representative on the Tournament Council.

COLLEGE

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BASKETBALL COACHES — Announced executive director Jim Haney will retire, effective Sept. 30, 2020.

NEW HAMPSHIRE — Announced football coach Sean McDonnell is taking an indefinite leave for health reasons. Promoted associate head coach Rick Santos to interim head coach.

SYRACUSE — Named Ronnie Enoch director of women’s basketball recruiting and athlete performance.

