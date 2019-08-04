Twins 11, Royals 3

Kansas City Minnesota ab r h bi ab r h bi Mrrfeld 2b 4 0 0 0 Garver c 4 1 0 0 Arteaga ss 0 0 0 0 J.Plnco ss 4 2 1 3 A.Grdon lf 3 0 0 0 Cruz dh 4 3 3 5 O’Hearn 1b 1 0 0 0 Gnzalez rf 4 1 1 0 H.Dzier 3b-rf 4 0 0 0 Sano 3b 4 0 0 0 Soler dh 3 2 2 1 Adranza 3b 0 0 0 0 Cthbert 1b-3b 4 0 1 0 Kepler cf 4 1 1 1 N.Lopez ss-2b 4 1 1 0 Cave cf 0 0 0 0 Strling rf-lf 4 0 0 0 C.Cron 1b 4 1 3 2 Viloria c 4 0 1 2 Schoop 2b 4 1 1 0 B.Hmltn cf 2 0 0 0 Arraez lf 4 1 2 0 Totals 33 3 5 3 Totals 36 11 12 11

Kansas City 020 000 100— 3 Minnesota 250 022 00x—11

E_Schoop (12), D.Duffy (1), Starling (1). LOB_Kansas City 5, Minnesota 3. HR_Soler (29), J.Polanco (17), Cruz 3 (30), C.Cron (19).

IP H R ER BB SO Kansas City D.Duffy L,5-6 4 2-3 8 9 8 2 5 J.Lopez 3 1-3 4 2 2 0 2 Minnesota Gibson W,11-4 6 2-3 4 3 2 2 6 R.Harper 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Stashak 2 1 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Will Little; Third, Joe West.

T_2:53. A_36,823 (38,649).

