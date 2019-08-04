Twins 11, Royals 3

|Kansas City
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mrrfeld 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Garver c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Arteaga ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Plnco ss
|4
|2
|1
|3
|A.Grdon lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cruz dh
|4
|3
|3
|5
|O’Hearn 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gnzalez rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|H.Dzier 3b-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sano 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Soler dh
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Adranza 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cthbert 1b-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Kepler cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|N.Lopez ss-2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Cave cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strling rf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|C.Cron 1b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Viloria c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Schoop 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|B.Hmltn cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Arraez lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Totals
|33
|3
|5
|3
|Totals
|36
|11
|12
|11
|Kansas City
|020
|000
|100—
|3
|Minnesota
|250
|022
|00x—11
E_Schoop (12), D.Duffy (1), Starling (1). LOB_Kansas City 5, Minnesota 3. HR_Soler (29), J.Polanco (17), Cruz 3 (30), C.Cron (19).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Kansas City
|D.Duffy L,5-6
|4
|2-3
|8
|9
|8
|2
|5
|J.Lopez
|3
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Minnesota
|Gibson W,11-4
|6
|2-3
|4
|3
|2
|2
|6
|R.Harper
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stashak
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Will Little; Third, Joe West.
T_2:53. A_36,823 (38,649).
