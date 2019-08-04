Twins 11, Royals 3

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .301 Arteaga ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .197 Gordon lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .276 O’Hearn 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .176 Dozier 3b-rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .280 Soler dh 3 2 2 1 1 1 .253 Cuthbert 1b-3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .295 Lopez ss-2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .221 Starling rf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .262 Viloria c 4 0 1 2 0 2 .269 Hamilton cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .209 Totals 33 3 5 3 2 8

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Garver c 4 1 0 0 1 1 .277 Polanco ss 4 2 1 3 1 1 .299 Cruz dh 4 3 3 5 0 1 .295 Gonzalez rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .248 Sano 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .242 Adrianza 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .269 Kepler cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .268 Cave cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .193 Cron 1b 4 1 3 2 0 0 .269 Schoop 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .254 Arraez lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .346 Totals 36 11 12 11 2 7

Kansas City 020 000 100— 3 5 2 Minnesota 250 022 00x—11 12 1

E_Duffy (1), Starling (1), Schoop (12). LOB_Kansas City 5, Minnesota 3. HR_Soler (29), off Gibson; Cruz (28), off Duffy; Cron (19), off Duffy; Polanco (17), off Duffy; Cruz (29), off Duffy; Cruz (30), off Lopez. RBIs_Soler (75), Viloria 2 (4), Polanco 3 (55), Cruz 5 (72), Kepler (76), Cron 2 (57).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Merrifield 2). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 5; Minnesota 3 for 3.

Runners moved up_Starling.

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Duffy, L, 5-6 4 2-3 8 9 8 2 5 87 4.93 Lopez 3 1-3 4 2 2 0 2 54 6.19 Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gibson, W, 11-4 6 2-3 4 3 2 2 6 110 4.02 Harper 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 2.91 Stashak 2 1 0 0 0 2 18 3.00

Inherited runners-scored_Lopez 1-1, Harper 3-0.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Will Little; Third, Joe West.

T_2:53. A_36,823 (38,649).

