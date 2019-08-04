Twins 11, Royals 3

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.301
|Arteaga ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|Gordon lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|O’Hearn 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Dozier 3b-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Soler dh
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.253
|Cuthbert 1b-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Lopez ss-2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Starling rf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Viloria c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.269
|Hamilton cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.209
|Totals
|33
|3
|5
|3
|2
|8
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garver c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.277
|Polanco ss
|4
|2
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.299
|Cruz dh
|4
|3
|3
|5
|0
|1
|.295
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Sano 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.242
|Adrianza 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Kepler cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.268
|Cave cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.193
|Cron 1b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.269
|Schoop 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Arraez lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.346
|Totals
|36
|11
|12
|11
|2
|7
|Kansas City
|020
|000
|100—
|3
|5
|2
|Minnesota
|250
|022
|00x—11
|12
|1
E_Duffy (1), Starling (1), Schoop (12). LOB_Kansas City 5, Minnesota 3. HR_Soler (29), off Gibson; Cruz (28), off Duffy; Cron (19), off Duffy; Polanco (17), off Duffy; Cruz (29), off Duffy; Cruz (30), off Lopez. RBIs_Soler (75), Viloria 2 (4), Polanco 3 (55), Cruz 5 (72), Kepler (76), Cron 2 (57).
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Merrifield 2). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 5; Minnesota 3 for 3.
Runners moved up_Starling.
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Duffy, L, 5-6
|4
|2-3
|8
|9
|8
|2
|5
|87
|4.93
|Lopez
|3
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|54
|6.19
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson, W, 11-4
|6
|2-3
|4
|3
|2
|2
|6
|110
|4.02
|Harper
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.91
|Stashak
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|3.00
Inherited runners-scored_Lopez 1-1, Harper 3-0.
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Will Little; Third, Joe West.
T_2:53. A_36,823 (38,649).
