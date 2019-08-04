Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Twins 11, Royals 3

August 4, 2019 12:15 am
 
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Merrifield 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .301
Arteaga ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .197
Gordon lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .276
O’Hearn 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .176
Dozier 3b-rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .280
Soler dh 3 2 2 1 1 1 .253
Cuthbert 1b-3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .295
Lopez ss-2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .221
Starling rf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .262
Viloria c 4 0 1 2 0 2 .269
Hamilton cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .209
Totals 33 3 5 3 2 8
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Garver c 4 1 0 0 1 1 .277
Polanco ss 4 2 1 3 1 1 .299
Cruz dh 4 3 3 5 0 1 .295
Gonzalez rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .248
Sano 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .242
Adrianza 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .269
Kepler cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .268
Cave cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .193
Cron 1b 4 1 3 2 0 0 .269
Schoop 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .254
Arraez lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .346
Totals 36 11 12 11 2 7
Kansas City 020 000 100— 3 5 2
Minnesota 250 022 00x—11 12 1

E_Duffy (1), Starling (1), Schoop (12). LOB_Kansas City 5, Minnesota 3. HR_Soler (29), off Gibson; Cruz (28), off Duffy; Cron (19), off Duffy; Polanco (17), off Duffy; Cruz (29), off Duffy; Cruz (30), off Lopez. RBIs_Soler (75), Viloria 2 (4), Polanco 3 (55), Cruz 5 (72), Kepler (76), Cron 2 (57).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Merrifield 2). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 5; Minnesota 3 for 3.

Runners moved up_Starling.

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Duffy, L, 5-6 4 2-3 8 9 8 2 5 87 4.93
Lopez 3 1-3 4 2 2 0 2 54 6.19
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gibson, W, 11-4 6 2-3 4 3 2 2 6 110 4.02
Harper 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 2.91
Stashak 2 1 0 0 0 2 18 3.00

Inherited runners-scored_Lopez 1-1, Harper 3-0.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Will Little; Third, Joe West.

T_2:53. A_36,823 (38,649).

