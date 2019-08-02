Twins 11, Royals 9

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield rf-2b 5 1 3 0 0 1 .303 Gordon lf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .278 Dozier 3b-rf 5 2 2 2 0 0 .283 Soler dh 5 2 3 1 0 1 .250 Cuthbert 1b-3b 5 2 3 0 0 0 .296 Starling cf 3 1 1 1 0 2 .279 Arteaga ss 3 0 1 1 0 1 .197 a-O’Hearn ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .177 Lopez 2b-ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .220 Gallagher c 4 1 2 2 0 0 .244 Totals 40 9 15 7 0 7

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kepler cf 3 3 2 1 2 0 .268 Polanco ss 5 2 2 0 0 1 .300 Cruz dh 4 2 3 5 1 1 .289 Rosario lf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .283 Sano 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .247 Arraez 2b 3 1 0 1 1 0 .342 Gonzalez rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .248 Castro c 3 1 1 1 1 1 .251 Adrianza 1b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .269 Totals 34 11 11 11 5 6

Kansas City 100 221 030— 9 15 0 Minnesota 220 020 50x—11 11 2

a-struck out for Arteaga in the 8th.

E_Polanco (11), Sano (13). LOB_Kansas City 5, Minnesota 5. 2B_Merrifield (30), Soler (23), Cuthbert (11), Arteaga (2), Kepler 2 (27), Polanco (30), Cruz 2 (19). HR_Dozier (17), off Perez; Gallagher (3), off Perez; Dozier (18), off Perez; Cruz (27), off Sparkman. RBIs_Dozier 2 (59), Soler (74), Starling (4), Arteaga (4), Gallagher 2 (12), Kepler (75), Cruz 5 (67), Rosario (72), Sano (39), Arraez (9), Castro (26), Adrianza (18). SB_Merrifield (16). CS_Arteaga (1). SF_Adrianza. S_Starling.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (Gordon, Dozier, Lopez); Minnesota 2 (Polanco, Arraez). RISP_Kansas City 5 for 15; Minnesota 7 for 14.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Dozier, Lopez, Polanco, Gonzalez 2, Arraez. LIDP_Gordon.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Sano, Adrianza).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sparkman 4 2-3 6 6 6 3 4 82 5.58 Lovelady, L, 0-1 1 1-3 1 2 2 1 0 21 5.06 Zimmer 0 3 3 3 0 0 15 7.50 Hill 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 3.38 McCarthy 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 4.81 Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Perez 5 7 5 5 0 3 68 4.58 Thorpe, BS, 1-1 1 2-3 3 1 1 0 1 24 3.18 May, W, 4-3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 3.96 Dyson 2-3 4 3 3 0 1 24 3.48 Romo, S, 18-19 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 25 3.29

Lovelady pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Zimmer pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Lovelady 2-0, Zimmer 2-2, Hill 2-2, May 1-0, Romo 1-0. WP_Sparkman.

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Will Little.

T_3:14. A_32,431 (38,649).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.