Twins 11, Royals 9

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield rf-2b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Gordon lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Dozier 3b-rf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.283
|Soler dh
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Cuthbert 1b-3b
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Starling cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.279
|Arteaga ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.197
|a-O’Hearn ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.177
|Lopez 2b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Gallagher c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.244
|Totals
|40
|9
|15
|7
|0
|7
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kepler cf
|3
|3
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.268
|Polanco ss
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Cruz dh
|4
|2
|3
|5
|1
|1
|.289
|Rosario lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.283
|Sano 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.247
|Arraez 2b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.342
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Castro c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.251
|Adrianza 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.269
|Totals
|34
|11
|11
|11
|5
|6
|Kansas City
|100
|221
|030—
|9
|15
|0
|Minnesota
|220
|020
|50x—11
|11
|2
a-struck out for Arteaga in the 8th.
E_Polanco (11), Sano (13). LOB_Kansas City 5, Minnesota 5. 2B_Merrifield (30), Soler (23), Cuthbert (11), Arteaga (2), Kepler 2 (27), Polanco (30), Cruz 2 (19). HR_Dozier (17), off Perez; Gallagher (3), off Perez; Dozier (18), off Perez; Cruz (27), off Sparkman. RBIs_Dozier 2 (59), Soler (74), Starling (4), Arteaga (4), Gallagher 2 (12), Kepler (75), Cruz 5 (67), Rosario (72), Sano (39), Arraez (9), Castro (26), Adrianza (18). SB_Merrifield (16). CS_Arteaga (1). SF_Adrianza. S_Starling.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (Gordon, Dozier, Lopez); Minnesota 2 (Polanco, Arraez). RISP_Kansas City 5 for 15; Minnesota 7 for 14.
Runners moved up_Dozier, Lopez, Polanco, Gonzalez 2, Arraez. LIDP_Gordon.
DP_Minnesota 1 (Sano, Adrianza).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sparkman
|4
|2-3
|6
|6
|6
|3
|4
|82
|5.58
|Lovelady, L, 0-1
|1
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|21
|5.06
|Zimmer
|0
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|15
|7.50
|Hill
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.38
|McCarthy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|4.81
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Perez
|5
|7
|5
|5
|0
|3
|68
|4.58
|Thorpe, BS, 1-1
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|24
|3.18
|May, W, 4-3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3.96
|Dyson
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|24
|3.48
|Romo, S, 18-19
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|3.29
Lovelady pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Zimmer pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Lovelady 2-0, Zimmer 2-2, Hill 2-2, May 1-0, Romo 1-0. WP_Sparkman.
Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Will Little.
T_3:14. A_32,431 (38,649).
