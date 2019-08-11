Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Twins 4, Indians 1

August 11, 2019 12:22 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Cleveland Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Lindor ss 4 0 1 0 Kepler cf 4 1 1 1
Mercado cf 5 0 0 0 J.Plnco dh 4 0 2 0
C.Sntna 1b 3 0 1 0 Sano 3b 4 0 0 0
Puig rf 4 1 3 1 E.Rsrio lf 4 0 0 0
Jo.Rmir 3b 4 0 0 0 Garver c 4 1 1 0
Kipnis 2b 3 0 1 0 Arraez 2b 3 1 1 1
G.Allen lf 3 0 1 0 C.Cron 1b 4 0 1 1
R.Perez c 4 0 0 0 Gnzalez rf 3 1 2 1
Naquin dh 3 0 1 0 Adranza ss 2 0 2 0
F.Reyes ph-dh 1 0 0 0
Totals 34 1 8 1 Totals 32 4 10 4
Cleveland 000 000 100—1
Minnesota 000 210 10x—4

DP_Cleveland 1, Minnesota 1. LOB_Cleveland 10, Minnesota 6. 2B_Lindor (26), Puig (18), G.Allen (6), Garver (10). 3B_Arraez (1). HR_Puig (23), Kepler (32), Gonzalez (13).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Plutko L,4-3 6 9 4 4 1 3
Clippard 1 1 0 0 0 0
Josh D.Smith 1 0 0 0 1 1
Minnesota
Odorizzi W,13-5 5 2-3 6 0 0 4 6
Romo H,5 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2
T.Rogers S,18-24 2 1 0 0 0 2

Plutko pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

Advertisement

T_3:07. A_35,268 (38,649).

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
8|12 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1944: US Forest Service introduces Smokey Bear mascot