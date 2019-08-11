Twins 4, Indians 1

|Cleveland
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Kepler cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Mercado cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|J.Plnco dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|C.Sntna 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Sano 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Puig rf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|E.Rsrio lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Jo.Rmir 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Garver c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Kipnis 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Arraez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|G.Allen lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|C.Cron 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|R.Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gnzalez rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Naquin dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Adranza ss
|2
|0
|2
|0
|F.Reyes ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|1
|8
|1
|Totals
|32
|4
|10
|4
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|100—1
|Minnesota
|000
|210
|10x—4
DP_Cleveland 1, Minnesota 1. LOB_Cleveland 10, Minnesota 6. 2B_Lindor (26), Puig (18), G.Allen (6), Garver (10). 3B_Arraez (1). HR_Puig (23), Kepler (32), Gonzalez (13).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cleveland
|Plutko L,4-3
|6
|9
|4
|4
|1
|3
|Clippard
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Josh D.Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Minnesota
|Odorizzi W,13-5
|5
|2-3
|6
|0
|0
|4
|6
|Romo H,5
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|T.Rogers S,18-24
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Plutko pitched to 2 batters in the 7th
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_3:07. A_35,268 (38,649).
