Twins 4, Indians 1

Cleveland Minnesota ab r h bi ab r h bi Lindor ss 4 0 1 0 Kepler cf 4 1 1 1 Mercado cf 5 0 0 0 J.Plnco dh 4 0 2 0 C.Sntna 1b 3 0 1 0 Sano 3b 4 0 0 0 Puig rf 4 1 3 1 E.Rsrio lf 4 0 0 0 Jo.Rmir 3b 4 0 0 0 Garver c 4 1 1 0 Kipnis 2b 3 0 1 0 Arraez 2b 3 1 1 1 G.Allen lf 3 0 1 0 C.Cron 1b 4 0 1 1 R.Perez c 4 0 0 0 Gnzalez rf 3 1 2 1 Naquin dh 3 0 1 0 Adranza ss 2 0 2 0 F.Reyes ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Totals 34 1 8 1 Totals 32 4 10 4

Cleveland 000 000 100—1 Minnesota 000 210 10x—4

DP_Cleveland 1, Minnesota 1. LOB_Cleveland 10, Minnesota 6. 2B_Lindor (26), Puig (18), G.Allen (6), Garver (10). 3B_Arraez (1). HR_Puig (23), Kepler (32), Gonzalez (13).

IP H R ER BB SO Cleveland Plutko L,4-3 6 9 4 4 1 3 Clippard 1 1 0 0 0 0 Josh D.Smith 1 0 0 0 1 1 Minnesota Odorizzi W,13-5 5 2-3 6 0 0 4 6 Romo H,5 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2 T.Rogers S,18-24 2 1 0 0 0 2

Plutko pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:07. A_35,268 (38,649).

