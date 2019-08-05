Twins 5, Braves 3

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna Jr. rf-cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|.291
|Albies 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.303
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.262
|McCann c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Duvall lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.368
|Joyce dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Camargo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.217
|Inciarte cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.226
|Culberson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|2
|4
|10
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kepler cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.266
|Polanco ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Cruz dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.292
|Rosario lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Gonzalez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Arraez 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.356
|Adrianza 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.260
|a-Sano ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.241
|Castro c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Cave rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.191
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|5
|1
|5
|Atlanta
|000
|010
|200—3
|9
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|210
|002—5
|8
|1
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-homered for Adrianza in the 9th.
E_Cave (2). LOB_Atlanta 9, Minnesota 3. HR_Freeman (27), off Odorizzi; Kepler (31), off Soroka; Sano (19), off Martin. RBIs_Freeman (87), Donaldson (68), Kepler (77), Arraez 2 (11), Sano 2 (41).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Freeman, McCann, Inciarte); Minnesota 2 (Adrianza, Cave). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 6; Minnesota 2 for 4.
Runners moved up_Albies, Castro. GIDP_Camargo.
DP_Minnesota 1 (Arraez, Polanco, Adrianza).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Soroka
|7
|6
|3
|3
|1
|3
|93
|2.45
|Melancon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|3.35
|Martin, L, 0-3
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|16
|3.40
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Odorizzi
|6
|5
|1
|1
|3
|7
|109
|3.61
|Harper, H, 10
|2-3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|19
|3.07
|Duffey, BS, 1-1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3.35
|May, W, 5-3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|3.76
Inherited runners-scored_Duffey 1-1. PB_Castro (7).
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_3:01. A_26,722 (38,649).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.