Twins 5, Braves 3

August 5, 2019 11:27 pm
 
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Acuna Jr. rf-cf 5 1 2 0 0 3 .291
Albies 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .285
Freeman 1b 4 1 2 1 1 1 .303
Donaldson 3b 3 0 2 1 1 0 .262
McCann c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .275
Duvall lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .368
Joyce dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .263
Camargo ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .217
Inciarte cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .226
Culberson rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .313
Totals 35 3 9 2 4 10
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kepler cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .266
Polanco ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .297
Cruz dh 4 1 1 0 0 2 .292
Rosario lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .286
Gonzalez 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .248
Arraez 2b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .356
Adrianza 1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .260
a-Sano ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .241
Castro c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .254
Cave rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .191
Totals 33 5 8 5 1 5
Atlanta 000 010 200—3 9 0
Minnesota 000 210 002—5 8 1

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-homered for Adrianza in the 9th.

E_Cave (2). LOB_Atlanta 9, Minnesota 3. HR_Freeman (27), off Odorizzi; Kepler (31), off Soroka; Sano (19), off Martin. RBIs_Freeman (87), Donaldson (68), Kepler (77), Arraez 2 (11), Sano 2 (41).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Freeman, McCann, Inciarte); Minnesota 2 (Adrianza, Cave). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 6; Minnesota 2 for 4.

Runners moved up_Albies, Castro. GIDP_Camargo.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Arraez, Polanco, Adrianza).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Soroka 7 6 3 3 1 3 93 2.45
Melancon 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 3.35
Martin, L, 0-3 2-3 2 2 2 0 0 16 3.40
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Odorizzi 6 5 1 1 3 7 109 3.61
Harper, H, 10 2-3 2 2 1 0 1 19 3.07
Duffey, BS, 1-1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 3 3.35
May, W, 5-3 2 1 0 0 1 2 22 3.76

Inherited runners-scored_Duffey 1-1. PB_Castro (7).

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_3:01. A_26,722 (38,649).

