Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Twins break homers on road record, get 2 in 3rd for 140

August 29, 2019 3:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — The Minnesota Twins broke a major league record for most home runs on the road, getting back-to-back homers in the third inning for 140.

Jake Cave led off the third with a solo shot off Chicago White Sox right-hander Dylan Cease to give AL Central leaders the record. That surpassed the 138 set by the San Francisco Giants in 2001.

C.J. Cron followed with a drive to center to give Minnesota 140 longballs on the road.

The Twins have a major league leading 260 home runs overall this season.

Advertisement

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|29 GSA, NTSB, FAA, HUD, Dept. of Energy...
8|29 Washington DC-Reston Cybersecurity...
8|29 Breakfast & Learn
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor climbs mast of USS Constitution

Today in History

1958: Air Force Academy opens in Colorado Springs