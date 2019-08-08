Listen Live Sports

Twins lose DH Cruz to strained wrist in opener vs. Indians

August 8, 2019 10:34 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Designated hitter Nelson Cruz has a strained left wrist that forced him out of Minnesota’s game in the fourth inning, after a swing and a miss at a pitch from Cleveland’s Mike Clevinger in the opener of a key series between the AL Central front-runners.

Cruz grimaced immediately after the swing. After a brief evaluation of the affected area, he was taken out for C.J. Cron, who swung and missed at one pitch to complete the strikeout that was officially charged to Cruz. The Twins said Cruz’s status was day to day. He missed 15 games earlier this year with a strained left wrist.

The 39-year-old Cruz has been quite the cog in a lineup that has been among the best in the major leagues, hitting 16 of his 32 home runs this season in the 26 games since the All-Star break.

The Twins took a two-game lead on the Indians into the four-game series.

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

