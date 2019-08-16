Listen Live Sports

U.S. Amateur Championship Results

August 16, 2019 7:42 pm
 
Friday
At Pinehurst Resort & Country Club (No. 2)
Pinehurst, N.C.
Yardage: 7,414; Par: 70
Quarterfinals

Cohen Trolio, West Point, Miss., def. Austin Squires, Union, Ky., 3 and 1

Andy Ogletree, Little Rock, Miss., def. Spencer Ralston, Gainesville, Ga., 6 and 5

John Augenstein, Owensboro, Ky., def. Palmer Jackson, Murrysville, Pa., 3 and 2

William Holcomb V, Crockett, Texas, def. Karl Vilips, Australia, 4 and 3

