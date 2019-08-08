U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship Results

|Thursday
|At Old Waverly Golf Club
|West Point, Miss.
|Yardage: 6,494; Par 72
|Match Play
|Round of 32
Emily Hawkins, Lexington, N.C. (147) def. Hailey Borja, Lake Forest, Calif. (145), 3 and 2
Megha Ganne, Holmdel, N.J. (146) def. Bentley Cotton, Austin, Texas (146), 19 holes
Caroline Canales, Calabasas, Calif. (144) def. Michaela Morard, Huntsville, Ala. (141), 4 and 2
Allisen Corpuz, Kapolei, Hawaii (141) def. Dylan Kim, Sachse, Texas (144), 4 and 3
Megan Schofill, Monticello, Fla. (139) def. Tyler Akabane, Danville, Calif. (144), 19 holes
Albane Valenzuela, Switzerland (142) def. Brynn Walker, St. Davids, Pa. (143), 1 up
Annabell Fuller, England (140) def. Katie Chipman, Canton, Mich. (145), 2 and 1
Aneka Seumanutafa, Emmitsburg, Md. (146) def. Angela Liu, China (144), 4 and 3
Alexa Pano, Lake Worth, Fla. (138) def. Lauren Beaudreau, Lemont, Ill. (145), 4 and 3
Andrea Lee, Hermosa Beach, Calif. (142) def. Brooke Matthews, Rogers, Ark. (143), 4 and 3
Lucy Li, Redwood Shores, Calif. (147) def. Amanda Doherty, Brookhaven, Ga. (145), 5 and 4
Pimnipa Panthong, Thailand (147) def. Rino Sasaki, Japan (144), 2 and 1
Kenzie Wright, McKinney, Texas (145) def. Lauren Hartlage, Elizabethtown, Ky. (139), 20 holes
Min A Yoon, South Korea (142) def. Kaitlyn Papp, Austin, Texas (146), 2 and 1
Gabriela Ruffels, Australia (140) def. Haylin Harris, Carmel, Ind. (145), 4 and 3
Brooke Seay, San Diego (142) def. Therese Warner, Kennewick, Wash. (144), 1 up
___
Megha Ganne, Holmdel, N.J. (146) def. Emily Hawkins, Lexington, N.C. (147), 20 holes
Caroline Canales, Calabasas, Calif. (144) def. Allisen Corpuz, Kapolei, Hawaii (141), 3 and 2
Albane Valenzuela, Switzerland (142) def. Megan Schofill, Monticello, Fla. (139), 4 and 3
Aneka Seumanutafa, Emmitsburg, Md. (146) def. Annabell Fuller, England (140), 3 and 2
Andrea Lee, Hermosa Beach, Calif. (142) def. Alexa Pano, Lake Worth, Fla. (138), 23 holes
Lucy Li, Redwood Shores, Calif. (147) def. Pimnipa Panthong, Thailand (147), 2 and 1
Kenzie Wright, McKinney, Texas (145) def. Min A Yoon, South Korea (142), 3 and 1
Gabriela Ruffels, Australia (140) def. Brooke Seay, San Diego (142), 6 and 5
