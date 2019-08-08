Listen Live Sports

U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship Results

August 8, 2019 8:33 pm
 
Thursday
At Old Waverly Golf Club
West Point, Miss.
Yardage: 6,494; Par 72
Match Play
Round of 32

Emily Hawkins, Lexington, N.C. (147) def. Hailey Borja, Lake Forest, Calif. (145), 3 and 2

Megha Ganne, Holmdel, N.J. (146) def. Bentley Cotton, Austin, Texas (146), 19 holes

Caroline Canales, Calabasas, Calif. (144) def. Michaela Morard, Huntsville, Ala. (141), 4 and 2

Allisen Corpuz, Kapolei, Hawaii (141) def. Dylan Kim, Sachse, Texas (144), 4 and 3

Megan Schofill, Monticello, Fla. (139) def. Tyler Akabane, Danville, Calif. (144), 19 holes

Albane Valenzuela, Switzerland (142) def. Brynn Walker, St. Davids, Pa. (143), 1 up

Annabell Fuller, England (140) def. Katie Chipman, Canton, Mich. (145), 2 and 1

Aneka Seumanutafa, Emmitsburg, Md. (146) def. Angela Liu, China (144), 4 and 3

Alexa Pano, Lake Worth, Fla. (138) def. Lauren Beaudreau, Lemont, Ill. (145), 4 and 3

Andrea Lee, Hermosa Beach, Calif. (142) def. Brooke Matthews, Rogers, Ark. (143), 4 and 3

Lucy Li, Redwood Shores, Calif. (147) def. Amanda Doherty, Brookhaven, Ga. (145), 5 and 4

Pimnipa Panthong, Thailand (147) def. Rino Sasaki, Japan (144), 2 and 1

Kenzie Wright, McKinney, Texas (145) def. Lauren Hartlage, Elizabethtown, Ky. (139), 20 holes

Min A Yoon, South Korea (142) def. Kaitlyn Papp, Austin, Texas (146), 2 and 1

Gabriela Ruffels, Australia (140) def. Haylin Harris, Carmel, Ind. (145), 4 and 3

Brooke Seay, San Diego (142) def. Therese Warner, Kennewick, Wash. (144), 1 up

___

Round of 16

Megha Ganne, Holmdel, N.J. (146) def. Emily Hawkins, Lexington, N.C. (147), 20 holes

Caroline Canales, Calabasas, Calif. (144) def. Allisen Corpuz, Kapolei, Hawaii (141), 3 and 2

Albane Valenzuela, Switzerland (142) def. Megan Schofill, Monticello, Fla. (139), 4 and 3

Aneka Seumanutafa, Emmitsburg, Md. (146) def. Annabell Fuller, England (140), 3 and 2

Andrea Lee, Hermosa Beach, Calif. (142) def. Alexa Pano, Lake Worth, Fla. (138), 23 holes

Lucy Li, Redwood Shores, Calif. (147) def. Pimnipa Panthong, Thailand (147), 2 and 1

Kenzie Wright, McKinney, Texas (145) def. Min A Yoon, South Korea (142), 3 and 1

Gabriela Ruffels, Australia (140) def. Brooke Seay, San Diego (142), 6 and 5

