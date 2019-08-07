U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship Results

|Wednesday
|At Old Waverly Golf Club
|West Point, Miss.
|Yardage: 6,494; Par 72
|Match Play
|Round of 64
Emily Hawkins, Lexington, N.C. (147) def. Jiarui Jin, China (138), 4 and 2
Hailey Borja, Lake Forest, Calif. (145) def. Ho-Yu An, Taiwan (144), 1 up
Bentley Cotton, Austin, Texas (146) def. Bethany Wu, Diamond Bar, Calif. (142), 6 and 4
Megha Ganne, Holmdel, N.J. (146) def. Gina Kim, Chapel Hill, N.C. (143), 1 up
Michaela Morard, Huntsville, Ala. (141) def. Malia Stovall, Winchester, Tenn. (147), 1 up
Caroline Canales, Calabasas, Calif. (144) def. Elina Sinz, Katy, Texas (145), 3 and 2
Allisen Corpuz, Kapolei, Hawaii (141) def. Sophie Guo, China (147), 1 up
Dylan Kim, Sachse, Texas (144) def. Melanie Green, Medina, N.Y. (145), 2 up
Megan Schofill, Monticello, Fla. (139) def. Malia Nam, Kailua, Hawaii (147), 2 and 1
Tyler Akabane, Danville, Calif. (144) def. Madelyn Gamble, Pleasant Hill, Calif. (145), 20 holes
Albane Valenzuela, Switzerland (142) def. Sierra Brooks, Orlando, Fla. (146), 2 and 1
Brynn Walker, St. Davids, Pa. (143) def. Julia Potter-Bobb, Indianapolis (146), 1 up
Annabell Fuller, England (140) def. Hannah Holzmann, San Antonio (147), 3 and 2
Katie Chipman, Canton, Mich. (145) def. Ashley Gilliam, Manchester, Tenn. (144), 21 holes
Aneka Seumanutafa, Emmitsburg, Md. (146) def. Julie Houston, Allen, Texas (142), 4 and 3
Angela Liu, China (144) def. Yurika Tanida, Japan (145), 3 and 2
Alexa Pano, Lake Worth, Fla. (138) def. Remington Isaac, Montgomery, Texas (147), 5 and 4
Lauren Beaudreau, Lemont, Ill. (145) def. Delaney Martin, Boerne, Texas (144), 6 and 4
Andrea Lee, Hermosa Beach, Calif. (142) def. Sabrina Iqbal, San Jose, Calif. (146), 6 and 5
Brooke Matthews, Rogers, Ark. (143) def. Auston Kim, St. Augustine, Fla. (146), 6 and 4
Lucy Li, Redwood Shores, Calif. (147) def. Morgan Baxendale, Windermere, Fla. (140), 5 and 4
Amanda Doherty, Brookhaven, Ga. (145) def. Sophie Linder, Carthage, Tenn. (144), 4 and 3
Pimnipa Panthong, Thailand (147) def. Gurleen Kaur, Houston (142), 3 and 2
Rino Sasaki, Japan (144) def. Lei Ye, China (145), 4 and 3
Lauren Hartlage, Elizabethtown, Ky. (139) def. Trinity King, Arlington, Texas (147), 4 and 3
Kenzie Wright, McKinney, Texas (145) def. Ya Chun Chang, Taiwan (144), 3 and 1
Min A Yoon, South Korea (142) def. Paris Hilinski, Los Angeles (146), 5 and 3
Kaitlyn Papp, Austin, Texas (146) def. Yuka Saso, Philippines (143), 2 and 1
Gabriela Ruffels, Australia (140) def. Shaebug Scarberry, Purcell, Okla. (147), 5 and 4
Haylin Harris, Carmel, Ind. (145) def. Doey Choi, Australia (144), 1 up
Brooke Seay, San Diego (142) def. Stephanie Kyriacou, Australia (147), 22 holes
Therese Warner, Kennewick, Wash. (144) def. Cory Lopez, Mexico (145), 3 and 2
