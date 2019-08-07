Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship Results

August 7, 2019 8:32 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
Wednesday
At Old Waverly Golf Club
West Point, Miss.
Yardage: 6,494; Par 72
Match Play
Round of 64

Emily Hawkins, Lexington, N.C. (147) def. Jiarui Jin, China (138), 4 and 2

Hailey Borja, Lake Forest, Calif. (145) def. Ho-Yu An, Taiwan (144), 1 up

Bentley Cotton, Austin, Texas (146) def. Bethany Wu, Diamond Bar, Calif. (142), 6 and 4

Megha Ganne, Holmdel, N.J. (146) def. Gina Kim, Chapel Hill, N.C. (143), 1 up

Advertisement

Michaela Morard, Huntsville, Ala. (141) def. Malia Stovall, Winchester, Tenn. (147), 1 up

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Caroline Canales, Calabasas, Calif. (144) def. Elina Sinz, Katy, Texas (145), 3 and 2

Allisen Corpuz, Kapolei, Hawaii (141) def. Sophie Guo, China (147), 1 up

Dylan Kim, Sachse, Texas (144) def. Melanie Green, Medina, N.Y. (145), 2 up

Megan Schofill, Monticello, Fla. (139) def. Malia Nam, Kailua, Hawaii (147), 2 and 1

Tyler Akabane, Danville, Calif. (144) def. Madelyn Gamble, Pleasant Hill, Calif. (145), 20 holes

Albane Valenzuela, Switzerland (142) def. Sierra Brooks, Orlando, Fla. (146), 2 and 1

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Brynn Walker, St. Davids, Pa. (143) def. Julia Potter-Bobb, Indianapolis (146), 1 up

Annabell Fuller, England (140) def. Hannah Holzmann, San Antonio (147), 3 and 2

Katie Chipman, Canton, Mich. (145) def. Ashley Gilliam, Manchester, Tenn. (144), 21 holes

Aneka Seumanutafa, Emmitsburg, Md. (146) def. Julie Houston, Allen, Texas (142), 4 and 3

Angela Liu, China (144) def. Yurika Tanida, Japan (145), 3 and 2

Alexa Pano, Lake Worth, Fla. (138) def. Remington Isaac, Montgomery, Texas (147), 5 and 4

Lauren Beaudreau, Lemont, Ill. (145) def. Delaney Martin, Boerne, Texas (144), 6 and 4

Andrea Lee, Hermosa Beach, Calif. (142) def. Sabrina Iqbal, San Jose, Calif. (146), 6 and 5

Brooke Matthews, Rogers, Ark. (143) def. Auston Kim, St. Augustine, Fla. (146), 6 and 4

Lucy Li, Redwood Shores, Calif. (147) def. Morgan Baxendale, Windermere, Fla. (140), 5 and 4

Amanda Doherty, Brookhaven, Ga. (145) def. Sophie Linder, Carthage, Tenn. (144), 4 and 3

Pimnipa Panthong, Thailand (147) def. Gurleen Kaur, Houston (142), 3 and 2

Rino Sasaki, Japan (144) def. Lei Ye, China (145), 4 and 3

Lauren Hartlage, Elizabethtown, Ky. (139) def. Trinity King, Arlington, Texas (147), 4 and 3

Kenzie Wright, McKinney, Texas (145) def. Ya Chun Chang, Taiwan (144), 3 and 1

Min A Yoon, South Korea (142) def. Paris Hilinski, Los Angeles (146), 5 and 3

Kaitlyn Papp, Austin, Texas (146) def. Yuka Saso, Philippines (143), 2 and 1

Gabriela Ruffels, Australia (140) def. Shaebug Scarberry, Purcell, Okla. (147), 5 and 4

Haylin Harris, Carmel, Ind. (145) def. Doey Choi, Australia (144), 1 up

Brooke Seay, San Diego (142) def. Stephanie Kyriacou, Australia (147), 22 holes

Therese Warner, Kennewick, Wash. (144) def. Cory Lopez, Mexico (145), 3 and 2

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|7 CDM Course and Exam
8|8 Washington Technology Power Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy officer tends to patient at temporary treatment site in Costa Rica

Today in History

1863: Robert E. Lee offers resignation as head of Confederate Army