UCLA linebacker Calvert ineligible due to NCAA violation

August 25, 2019 4:58 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA linebacker Bo Calvert is out indefinitely due to a violation of NCAA rules. The school announced the sophomore’s status on Sunday but did not specify the infraction.

Calvert played in five games last year with nine tackles. His absence is another blow to the Bruins’ depth at inside linebacker after projected starter Tyree Thompson suffered a foot injury and had to undergo surgery. Seniors Krys Barnes and Lokeni Toailoa are listed as the starters going into Thursday’s season opener at Cincinnati.

The Bruins (3-9 last season) are also without senior outside linebacker Keisean Lucier-South for at least the first five games due to academic issues.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

