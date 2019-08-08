Listen Live Sports

UConn hoops signs late recruit, 6-foot-9 forward Springs

August 8, 2019 2:39 pm
 
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn has added a late recruit to its basketball roster, announcing forward Richard Springs enrolled at the school.

Springs is a 6-foot-9 power forward from Brooklyn, New York. He graduated this spring from the MacDuffie School in Granby, Massachusetts.

UConn says the 17-year-old made the decision last weekend to forgo his planned postgraduate year and enroll at UConn this fall. The team will play one more season in the American Athletic Conference before returning to the Big East.

Coach Dan Hurley says Springs gives the Huskies a versatile frontcourt player with “a ton of upside.”

He joins guard James Bouknight, who played with Springs at MacDuffie. Other freshmen include Jalen Gaffney and forward Akok Akok, who redshirted after enrolling in January.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/CollegeBasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

