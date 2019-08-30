Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

UEFA punishes Rangers again for sectarian chants by fans

August 30, 2019 2:19 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Rangers has been punished by UEFA for the second time in eight days for sectarian chants by fans at Europa League games.

European soccer’s governing body says the Scottish club must close a 3,000-seat section of Ibrox Stadium when it hosts Feyenoord on Sept. 19.

Rangers was found guilty of a charge of “racist behavior” by fans at a playoff round game at Legia Warsaw last week.

The second-leg game was played Thursday with a 3,000-seat section also closed to punish Rangers for fans’ chants at a previous game, against St Joseph’s of Gibraltar.

Advertisement

Rangers beat Legia 1-0 to advance to the group stage which was drawn Friday. After opening against Feyenoord, Rangers also plays Porto and Young Boys in Group G.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Labor Department, U.S. Marshals Service, SBA and VA address IT modernization in this free webinar.

UEFA has regularly prosecuted Rangers for chants that have their roots in the club’s religious history.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Puerto Rico National Guard prepares for Dorian

Today in History

1983: Former airman becomes first African American in space