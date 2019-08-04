Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Union-United, Sums

August 4, 2019 10:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Philadelphia 2 3—5
D.C. United 0 1—1

First half_1, Philadelphia, Bedoya, 3 (Fabian), 3rd minute; 2, Philadelphia, Fabian, 5 (Wagner), 45th.

Second half_3, Philadelphia, Przybylko, 10 (Creavalle), 52nd; 4, D.C. United, Brillant, 1, 54th; 5, Philadelphia, Fabian, 6 (Medunjanin), 70th; 6, Philadelphia, Picault, 4 (Ilsinho), 90th.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Joe Bendik; D.C. United, Bill Hamid, Chris Seitz.

Yellow Cards_Philadelphia, Medunjanin, 25th; Bedoya, 31st; Fabian, 42nd; Collin, 53rd.

Advertisement

Red Cards_D.C. United, Moreno, 40th.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders address cloud security in this free webinar.

Referee_Armando Villarreal. Assistant Referees_Corey Parker; Logan Brown; Ricardo Salazar. 4th Official_Robert Sibiga.

A_0.

___

Lineups

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Aurelien Collin, Jack Elliott, Raymon Gaddis, Kai Wagner; Alejandro Bedoya, Warren Creavalle (Jamiro Monteiro, 56th), Haris Medunjanin; Marco Fabian (Fafa Picault, 80th), Kacper Przybylko, Andrew Wooten (Ilsinho, 69th).

D.C. United_Bill Hamid; Steve Birnbaum, Frederic Brillant, Leonardo Jara, Donovan Pines (Chris Odoi-Atsem, 52nd); Luciano Acosta, Chris Durkin (Joseph Mora, 16th), Junior Moreno, Lucas Rodriguez; Paul Arriola (Ulises Segura, 69th), Wayne Rooney.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|5 Photogrammetry, 3D, and Lidar Community...
8|5 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary Mark Esper receives traditional mãori hongi greeting in New Zealand

Today in History

1861: Lincoln imposes first federal income tax