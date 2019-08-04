Union-United, Sums

Philadelphia 2 3—5 D.C. United 0 1—1

First half_1, Philadelphia, Bedoya, 3 (Fabian), 3rd minute; 2, Philadelphia, Fabian, 5 (Wagner), 45th.

Second half_3, Philadelphia, Przybylko, 10 (Creavalle), 52nd; 4, D.C. United, Brillant, 1, 54th; 5, Philadelphia, Fabian, 6 (Medunjanin), 70th; 6, Philadelphia, Picault, 4 (Ilsinho), 90th.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Joe Bendik; D.C. United, Bill Hamid, Chris Seitz.

Yellow Cards_Philadelphia, Medunjanin, 25th; Bedoya, 31st; Fabian, 42nd; Collin, 53rd.

Red Cards_D.C. United, Moreno, 40th.

Referee_Armando Villarreal. Assistant Referees_Corey Parker; Logan Brown; Ricardo Salazar. 4th Official_Robert Sibiga.

A_0.

Lineups

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Aurelien Collin, Jack Elliott, Raymon Gaddis, Kai Wagner; Alejandro Bedoya, Warren Creavalle (Jamiro Monteiro, 56th), Haris Medunjanin; Marco Fabian (Fafa Picault, 80th), Kacper Przybylko, Andrew Wooten (Ilsinho, 69th).

D.C. United_Bill Hamid; Steve Birnbaum, Frederic Brillant, Leonardo Jara, Donovan Pines (Chris Odoi-Atsem, 52nd); Luciano Acosta, Chris Durkin (Joseph Mora, 16th), Junior Moreno, Lucas Rodriguez; Paul Arriola (Ulises Segura, 69th), Wayne Rooney.

