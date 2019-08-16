Update on the latest business

^FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks gain, but remain on track for another losing week

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are moving broadly higher on Wall Street at the end of a wild week but are still headed for their third losing week in a row.

Technology companies and banks are doing the best in midday trading. Chipmaker Nvidia jumped 5.9% after reporting surprisingly good results for its latest quarter.

Banks are rising as bond yields moved higher after a weeklong slide. Higher yields are good for banks because they send interest rates on loans higher, which means higher profits from lending. JPMorgan Chase rose 2.5%.

^HOME CONSTRUCTION

US home construction fell 4% in July

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. housing starts fell 4.0% in July, driven by a decline in the construction of apartment buildings.

The Commerce Department says that housing starts slipped last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.19 million units. So far this year, housing starts have declined 3.1%. While there was a slight 1.3% uptick in the construction of single-family homes, the gain was offset by a 17.2% drop in the apartment category.

The results suggest a lack of construction relative to demand from would-be home buyers, which may make it difficult for them to capitalize on the recent decline in mortgage rates.

Applications for housing permits increased 8.4% to an annual rate of 1.34 million. Apartment complexes drove the increase.

^OPIOID CRISIS-SACKLERS

New York pursuing Sacklers’ financial records in opioid case

UNDATED (AP) _ New York officials are demanding that banks and other companies with connections to the family that owns OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma hand over financial records as the state tries to trace where money from opioid sales ended up.

The state attorney general’s office began issuing subpoenas this week.

New York is among 48 states that have filed legal claims against Purdue Pharma seeking to hold the company responsible for the opioid crisis. At least 17 states are suing members of the Sackler family.

The attorney general’s office contends that the family fraudulently removed money from the company and that it needs details from investment advisers and companies connected to the family to show that.

A lawyer for family members says the claims are “without merit and the subpoenas are improper.”

^COMPUTER TAMPERING-OIL RESERVE

Ex-employee illegally accessed oil reserve’s computers

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana man has pleaded guilty to illegally accessing computers used by the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve in New Orleans, causing $23,000 in damage.

Federal prosecutors say in court records that 56-year-old Gary Peter Simon Jr. of Mandeville had been a contract worker for the government operation that stores crude oil along the Gulf Coast for emergencies.

Prosecutors said he resigned in August 2018 but accessed the petroleum reserve office’s computers from his home in October and altered or deleted files, including log files showing which resources were accessed.

Prosecutors said responding to Simon’s actions and restoring the system cost about $23,000.

Simon pleaded guilty Tuesday. Sentencing is set for November. A statement from the U.S. attorney’s office says Simon faces up to five years in prison.

^NETS SALE

AP sources: Tsai buys rest of Nets, arena for $3.4 billion

NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Tsai has agreed to buy the remaining 51 percent of the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center from Mikhail Prokhorov in deals that two people with knowledge of the details say are worth about $3.4 billion.

Terms were not disclosed Friday, but the people told The Associated Press that Tsai is paying about $2.35 billion for the Nets — a record for a U.S. pro sports franchise — and nearly $1 billion in a separate transaction for the arena. They spoke on condition of anonymity because the transactions have not yet been completed.

Tsai is the co-founder and executive vice president of the Alibaba Group, the Chinese e-commerce giant. He already had purchased a 49 percent stake in the team from Prokhorov in 2018, with the option to become controlling owner in four years.

Instead, he pushed up that timeline for full ownership of a team on the rise after signing superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in July.

^TRUMP-GREENLAND

Greenland to Trump: Thanks for your interest, but we’re not for sale

TASIILAQ, Greenland (AP) — The government of Greenland says that it’s happy President Donald Trump has taken an interest in the nation, but it’s not for sale.

Following reports that Trump had spoken to aides and allies about the notion of buying Greenland, the semiautonomous Danish territory between the Atlantic and Arctic oceans issued a short statement Friday to clarify it wasn’t on the market.

A Trump ally told The Associated Press on Thursday that the Republican president had discussed the purchase but was not serious about it. And a Republican congressional aide said Trump brought up the notion of buying Greenland in conversations with American lawmakers enough times to make them wonder, but they have not taken his comments seriously.

Both spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.

