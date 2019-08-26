^FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian shares tumble as US-China trade war renews uncertainty

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares tumbled today after the latest escalation in the U.S.-China trade war renewed uncertainties about global economies, as well as questions over what President Donald Trump might say next.

Japan’s Nikkei started plummeting as soon as trading began and was down 2.3% in the afternoon.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 1.7%. South Korea’s Kospi lost 1.6%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 3.0%, while the Shanghai Composite was down 1.2%. Shares were also down in Singapore, Taiwan, Indonesia and Thailand.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged more than 600 points Friday.

^G7 SUMMIT

G7 leaders struggle for breakthrough on economy, Iran

BIARRITZ, France (AP) — G-7 leaders are wrapping up a summit dominated by tensions over U.S. trade policies and a surprise visit by Iran’s top diplomat.

U.S. President Donald Trump and summit host French President Emmanuel Macron will finish off the three-day summit with a joint news conference today.

But first the leaders of the Group of Seven rich democracies — the U.S., France, Britain, Germany, Japan, Canada and Italy — are holding a string of meetings on climate change, how digitalization is transforming the world and other issues.

The troubled world economy is overshadowing the meetings in the French Atlantic resort of Biarritz.

Macron also took a big gamble by inviting the Iranian foreign minister to Biarritz, hoping to secure a breakthrough in global tensions over Iran’s nuclear program.

^CHINA-US-TRADE

China lets currency sink to 11-year low after Trump threats

BEIJING (AP) — China has allowed its yuan to sink to an 11-year low against the dollar after President Donald Trump threatened to block American companies from doing business with this country.

The yuan declined today to 7.1468 to the dollar, its weakest rate since January 2008.

Chinese leaders have promised to avoid “competitive devaluation” to hold down export prices in the face of Trump’s tariff hikes. But regulators are trying to make the state-controlled exchange more market oriented, and investor jitters about the tariff war are pushing the yuan lower.

Trump said Friday he was ordering American companies to stop dealing with China. He said later he was threatening to use emergency powers under a 1977 law that targets rogue regimes, terrorists and drug traffickers.

^LOBSTER EXPORTS

US exports to lobster-loving China fall amid tariffs

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — America’s lobster exports to China have fallen off a cliff this year as new retaliatory tariffs shift seafood business north to Canada.

China, a huge and growing customer for the premium seafood item, placed heavy tariffs on U.S. lobsters last July amid rising trade hostilities between the two countries.

Data from the U.S. federal government show America has exported less than 2.2 million pounds) of lobster to China this year through June. The country exported nearly 12 million pounds during that period last year. That’s a more than 80% drop.

Meanwhile, business is booming in Canada, where cargo planes are coming to Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Moncton, New Brunswick, to handle a bump in exports. Canadian fishermen catch the same species of lobster as American lobstermen, who are based mostly in Maine.

^TARGET-DISNEY

Target teams up with Disney to open shops

NEW YORK (AP) _ Target is hoping to bring the magic of characters like Mickey Mouse and Elsa to its own customers by creating permanent Disney shops at a cluster of stores starting this fall. As part of its collaboration with the Walt Disney Co., the Minneapolis-based discounter says it will open 25 Disney-branded stores starting October 4th, with 40 additional locations opening by October 2020.

The moves, announced Sunday, come as Target aims to build on its strong sales momentum. Disney, which operates 300 stores globally, is looking for new ways to reach its fans.

^OPIOID LAWSUIT-OKLAHOMA

Oklahoma judge to deliver judgment in state’s opioid lawsuit

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma judge is expected to rule today in the first state case to go to trial accusing an opioid drugmaker of being responsible for the devastating consequences of addiction to powerful painkillers.

Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman is scheduled to deliver his judgment in open court this afternoon. The Oklahoma case is at the forefront of a wave of lawsuits against drug companies over the opioid crisis.

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter has called consumer products giant Johnson & Johnson a “kingpin” company that helped fuel the most devastating public health crisis in the state’s history. Company attorneys say they acted responsibly and that the evidence doesn’t support the state’s claim.

Two other groups of defendants that manufactured opioids reached settlements before the trial started May 28.

^NCAA BIDS-LAS VEGAS

Safe Bet: Vegas set to bid to host numerous NCAA events

NEW YORK (AP) — Las Vegas is set to bid on nearly a half dozen different NCAA championship events, including women’s basketball.

The NCAA will start accepting bids today on nearly two dozen sports championships over all three divisions. This is the first year that Las Vegas is eligible to bid after the governing body for college sports indefinitely suspended a ban last year that prevented events from being hosted in states that accept wagers on single games.

George Kliavkoff, who is MGM’s President of Entertainment and Sports, told The Associated Press last week that his group — in conjunction with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitor Authority — plan on bidding to host the women’s basketball regional, as well as at least five other sports. Other sports that Las Vegas would be interested in for the 2023-26 seasons include the Frozen Four, wrestling and women’s volleyball championships. The Nevada city is expected to put in bids for all of those events.

^GAS PRICES

Average US price of gas down 8 cents per gallon

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has dropped 8 cents per gallon over the past two weeks to $2.66.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says that an abundant supply and low crude oil costs contributed to the decrease at the pump.

The price is 25 cents lower than what it was a year ago.

The highest average price in the nation is $3.57 a gallon in Honolulu.

The lowest average is $2.07 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The average price of diesel is down 3 cents, to $3.01 per gallon.

