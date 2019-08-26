Update on the latest in sports:

^US OPEN

Williams vs. Sharapova highlights Day 1 as US Open starts

NEW YORK (AP) — The year’s last Grand Slam tennis tournament gets started with quite a matchup: Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova are scheduled to face each other at the U.S. Open for the first time.

The two stars meet in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday night.

Williams has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, Sharapova five. Both own a career Grand Slam. Both have been ranked No. 1.

Other past U.S. Open champions in action on Day 1 include defending champion Novak Djokovic (NOH’-vak JOH’-kuh-vich), Roger Federer and Williams’ older sister, Venus.

^MLB

Daddy’s home

UNDATED (AP) _ Bryce Harper is expected to return from paternity leave as the Phillies open a home series against struggling Pittsburgh.

Philadelphia dropped two of three at last-place Miami without him, managing only four hits and never batting with a runner in scoring position during Sunday’s defeat.

Harper had been on a tear before taking a few days to be with his wife, Kayla, and their newborn son — the couple’s first child.

Elsewhere around the majors Monday:

_ Cleveland third baseman José Ramírez is set to have surgery on his broken right hand. It’s a potentially devastating injury for the Indians’ playoff chances as they try to catch first-place Minnesota in the AL Central or capture a wild card. Ramírez went on the injured list Sunday with a fractured hamate bone, an injury that typically takes more than a month to heal. There is no clear timetable for his return, but it’s safe to assume Ramirez — who has been on a tear at the plate — won’t be around down the stretch in September.

_ The first-place Cardinals visit Milwaukee in another matchup between these NL Central contenders. St. Louis took two of three from the Brewers at home last week. Veteran right-hander Adam Wainwright (9-9, 4.51 ERA) is 7-2 with a 2.60 ERA in 19 career starts at Miller Park.

_ Coming off a four-game sweep of Colorado, the streaking Cardinals (71-58) have won seven of eight and 13 of 16 to move a season-high 13 games over .500. They are 2½ games ahead of the second-place Cubs, their largest division lead since holding a three-game cushion on May 1.

_ Gio Gonzalez (2-1, 3.64) goes for the Brewers. Ryan Braun has hit safely in each of his last 17 starts, but Milwaukee placed reliever Jeremy Jeffress on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a strained left hip.

_ The Yankees play at last-place Seattle and will check on the status of shortstop Didi Gregorius, who left Sunday’s game at Dodger Stadium a couple of innings after getting hit by a pitch from Clayton Kershaw. Gregorius sustained a bruised right shoulder and was set to have X-rays taken at the ballpark.

_ Josh Donaldson and the NL East-leading Braves, coming off a three-game sweep of the Mets in New York, look to extend their winning streak to a season-high nine games when they make a quick pit stop in Colorado for the makeup of an April snowout. Julio Teheran (8-8, 3.53 ERA) pitches at Coors Field against Tim Melville (1-0, 1.29). Teheran is 6-1 in 11 career starts vs. the Rockies. Right after that, the Braves head to Toronto to begin an interleague series with the Blue Jays. Donaldson has three homers in the past two games to give him 32 in his first season with Atlanta.

_ A’s right-hander Homer Bailey (11-8, 5.06) faces the Royals for the first time in his career — not that he’s unfamiliar with Kauffman Stadium. Bailey opened the season with Kansas City, where he got himself back on track after going 1-14 with a 6.09 ERA with Cincinnati in 2018. The 33-year-old was 7-6 with a 4.80 ERA before being traded to Oakland in July, and he’s allowed one run in 12 2/3 innings over his past two starts.

NFL-PATRIOTS-CHUNG

Patriots safety Chung pleads not guilty to cocaine charge

LACONIA, N.H. (AP) — New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung has waived a court appearance in New Hampshire on a cocaine possession charge and a lawyer entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

A Belknap County grand jury indicted the 32-year-old Chung on Aug. 8. The documents filed Monday mean that a scheduled arraignment won’t take place. A message was left for an attorney representing Chung.

Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois said police in Meredith, New Hampshire, were called to Chung’s home June 25 “on a call for service” and obtained evidence leading to the felony drug charge.

Chung has not played in any preseason games and Coach Bill Belichick wouldn’t answer a question about his status last week.

Chung’s now scheduled for a Nov. 8 court appearance.

^EX-NFL PLAYER KILLED-MINNESOTA

Son of ex-NFL player accused of murdering parents extradited

LONG PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — The son of a former NFL lineman accused of killing his parents in Minnesota has been extradited from Mexico.

Twenty-two-year-old Dylan John Bennett was booked into the Todd County Jail early today. Bennett was arrested for second-degree murder at a hotel in Cancun Saturday.

It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney.

Barry and Carol Bennett, both 63, were found fatally shot last Wednesday at their home in Long Prairie, a town of about 3,500 people 124 miles (200 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis.

The criminal complaint says Barry Bennett told the Todd County Sheriff’s Office in December that Dylan had expressed thoughts about killing his parents while he was in a mental health treatment facility.

Barry Bennett played 11 seasons with the New Orleans Saints, the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings.

^ESPN THE MAGAZINE-BODY ISSUE

Yelich and Koepka in last ESPN The Magazine body print issue

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers slugger Christian Yelich, world No. 1 golfer Brooks Koepka and the Philadelphia Eagles offensive line are among the athletes featured in the final print edition of ESPN The Magazine’s Body issue.

The magazine hits newsstands on Sept. 6, its final appearance in print after 21 years. ESPN said in April the magazine would continue online with the same types of stories.

Joining Eagles offensive linemates Brandon Brooks, Lane Johnson, Jason Kelce, Isaac Seumalo and Halapoulivaati Vaitai in posing are Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns and Michael Thomas of the New Orleans Saints.

Others appearing in the Body issue include Oklahoma City guard Chris Paul, Evander Kane of the San Jose Sharks, IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe, WNBA player Liz Cambage, basketball Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman, UFC champion Amanda Nunes, former UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi and soccer player Kelley O’Hara.

Photos from the Body issue will be available online Sept. 4.

