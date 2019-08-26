Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

US Curling Association to have new leader

August 26, 2019 3:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (AP) — The national governing body for curling in the United States is getting a new leader.

Rick Patzke (PAT’-skey) will step down as CEO of the United States Curling Association next month. Rich Lepping, who was the chairman of the organization’s board of directors, has been named interim CEO.

With help from Patzke, curling club membership in the U.S. has ballooned from about 10,000 in 2002 to nearly 26,000 curlers today at more than 180 clubs in 44 states.

There are more than 125 hours of curling on American TV each year, surpassing 600 hours during the 2018 Olympic year. The American men’s team won the gold medal at the Pyeongchang Games, only the second curling medal ever for the U.S.

Advertisement

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VIDEO: Blue Angels perform over Lake Washington

Today in History

1920: 19th Amendment adopted into Constitution