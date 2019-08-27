US Open Glance: Osaka, 15-year-old Gauff in action on Day 2

NEW YORK (AP) — A quick look at the U.S. Open:

LOOKAHEAD TO TUESDAY

Naomi Osaka will try to match what she did at last year’s U.S. Open. Coco Gauff would love to duplicate what she did at Wimbledon. The defending champion and the teenage star will be among the featured matches during the day session on the second day of first-round play. The top-ranked Osaka faces Anna Blinkova in the opening match at Arthur Ashe Stadium, where she beat Serena Williams last year for her first Grand Slam title. Gauff, the 15-year-old American who received a wild card into the tournament after reaching the fourth round in London, plays Anastasia Potapova. Other highlights on the schedule include 18-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal in a night match against John Millman, who knocked Roger Federer out of the U.S. Open in the fourth round last year, and a showdown between young Canadian stars Denis Shapovalov and No. 18 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime.

TUESDAY’S FORECAST

Mostly sunny. High of 74 degrees Fahrenheit (23 degrees Celsius).

MONDAY’S WEATHER

Mostly cloudy. High of 74 degrees Fahrenheit (23 degrees Celsius).

MONDAY’S KEY RESULTS

Men’s first round: No. 1 Novak Djokovic beat Roberto Carballes Baena 6-4, 6-1, 6-4; No. 3 Roger Federer beat Sumit Nagal 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4; No. 5 Daniil Medvedev beat Prajnesh Gunneswaran 6-4, 6-1, 6-2; No. 7 Kei Nishikori beat Marco Trungelliti 6-1, 4-1 (retired); Reilly Opelka beat No. 11 Fabio Fognini 6-3, 6-4, 6-7 (8), 6-3.

Women’s first round: No. 2 Ash Barty beat Zarina Diyas 1-6, 6-3, 6-2; No. 3 Karolina Pliskova beat Tereza Martincova 7-6 (6), 7-6 (3); No. 5 Elina Svitolina beat Whitney Osuigwe 6-1, 7-5; No. 8 Serena Williams beat Maria Sharapova 6-1, 6-1; No. 10 Madison Keys beat Misaki Doi 7-5, 6-0; Kristina Mladenovic beat No. 14 Angelique Kerber 7-5, 0-6, 6-4; Venus Williams beat Zheng Saisai 6-1, 6-0.

STAT OF THE DAY

19 — Consecutive victories for Serena Williams against Maria Sharapova.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I mean, this was my third try that I tried and really I cannot find much the right solution that can get through it. Also, I’m not 24 anymore.” — Tomas Berdych, acknowledging that he will consider retiring after multiple injuries this season.

