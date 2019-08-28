US Open Results

Wednesday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Purse: $57,238,700

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Wednesday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Second Round

Women’s Singles

Second Round

Men’s Doubles

First Round

Women’s Doubles

First Round

Mixed Doubles

Second Round

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.