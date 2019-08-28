US Open Results

Wednesday
At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
New York
Purse: $57,238,700
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Wednesday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Second Round
Women’s Singles
Second Round
Men’s Doubles
First Round
Women’s Doubles
First Round
Mixed Doubles
Second Round
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.