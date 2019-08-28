US Open Results

Wednesday At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center New York Purse: $57,238,700 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) — Results Wednesday from the U.S. Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles Second Round

Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, def. Borna Coric (12), Croatia, walkover.

Kei Nishikori (7), Japan, def. Bradley Klahn, United States, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Roger Federer (3), Switzerland def. Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 3-6,6-2, 6-3, 6-4.

Women’s Singles Second Round

Karolina Pliskova (3), Czech Republic, def. Mariam Bolkvadze, Georgia, 6-1, 6-4.

Elina Svitolina (5), Ukraine def. Venus Williams, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Madison Keys, United States def. Lin Zhu, China, 6-4, 6-1

