US Open Results

|Wednesday
|At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
|New York
|Purse: $57,238,700
|Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
NEW YORK (AP) — Results Wednesday from the U.S. Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
|Men’s Singles
|Second Round
Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, def. Borna Coric (12), Croatia, walkover.
Kei Nishikori (7), Japan, def. Bradley Klahn, United States, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.
Roger Federer (3), Switzerland def. Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 3-6,6-2, 6-3, 6-4.
|Women’s Singles
|Second Round
Karolina Pliskova (3), Czech Republic, def. Mariam Bolkvadze, Georgia, 6-1, 6-4.
Elina Svitolina (5), Ukraine def. Venus Williams, United States, 6-4, 6-4.
Madison Keys, United States def. Lin Zhu, China, 6-4, 6-1
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.