Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

US Open Results

August 28, 2019 6:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Wednesday
At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
New York
Purse: $57,238,700
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) — Results Wednesday from the U.S. Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles
Second Round

Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, def. Borna Coric (12), Croatia, walkover.

Kei Nishikori (7), Japan, def. Bradley Klahn, United States, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Roger Federer (3), Switzerland def. Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 3-6,6-2, 6-3, 6-4.

Advertisement
Women’s Singles
Second Round

Karolina Pliskova (3), Czech Republic, def. Mariam Bolkvadze, Georgia, 6-1, 6-4.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Elina Svitolina (5), Ukraine def. Venus Williams, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Madison Keys, United States def. Lin Zhu, China, 6-4, 6-1

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
8|29 GSA, NTSB, FAA, HUD, Dept. of Energy...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Armies revitalizing coral reef to combat climate change

Today in History

1957: Longest Senate filibuster to stop Civil Rights Act begins