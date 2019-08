US Open Results

By The Associated Press

Thursday At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center New York Purse: $57,238,700 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) — Results Thursday from the U.S. Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Second Round

Denis Kudla, United States, def. Dusan Lajovic (27), Serbia, 7-5, 7-5, 0-6, 6-3.

Stan Wawrinka (23), Switzerland, def. Jeremy Chardy, France, 6-4, 6-3, 6-7 (3), 6-3.

Daniel Evans, Britain, def. Lucas Pouille (25), France, 6-4, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-4.

Pablo Carreno-Busta, Spain, def. Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-0.

David Goffin (15), Belgium, def. Gregoire Barrere, France, 6-2, 6-2, 6-2.

Kamil Majchrzak, Poland, def. Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, 6-7 (3), 6-4, 2-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Alex de Minaur, Australia, def. Cristian Garin (31), Chile, 6-3, 7-5, 6-3.

Alexander Zverev (6), Germany, def. Frances Tiafoe, United States, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3.

Women’s Singles

Second Round

Naomi Osaka (1), Japan, def. Magda Linette, Poland, 6-2, 6-4.

Anett Kontaveit (21), Estonia, def. Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Elise Mertens (25), Belgium, def. Kristyna Pliskova, Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-2.

Andrea Petkovic, Germany, def. Petra Kvitova (6), Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-4.

Dayana Yastremska (32), Ukraine, def. Rebecca Peterson, Sweden, 6-4, 6-1.

Sofia Kenin (20), United States, def. Laura Siegemund, Germany, 7-6 (4), 6-0.

Johanna Konta (16), Britain, def. Margarita Gasparyan, Russia, 6-1, 6-0.

Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic, def. Su-Wei Hsieh (29), Chinese Taipei, 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (2).

Petra Martic (22), Croatia, def. Ana Bogdan, Romania, 6-2, 6-4.

Anastasija Sevastova (12), Latvia, def. Iga Swiatek, Poland, 3-6, 6-1, 6-3.

Fiona Ferro, France, def. Kristina Mladenovic, France, 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-3.

Qiang Wang (18), China, def. Alison van Uytvanck, Belgium, 7-5, 6-4.

Maria Sakkari (30), Greece, def. Shuai Peng, China, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

First Round

Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France and Austin Krajicek, United States, def. Janko Tipsarevic, Serbia and Laslo Djere, Serbia, 7-6 (3), 5-7, 6-2.

Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain and Jozef Kovalik, Slovakia, def. Robert Lindstedt, Sweden and Philipp Oswald, Austria, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

